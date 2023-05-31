Nick Aldis opens up on free agency

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Aldis says that he needed to time to process his run with the NWA before actively hitting the free agent market.

In an interview with Metro.co, Aldis spoke on run with the NWA, discussions with WWE, and the mindset he has now as an Impact wrestler.

“I don’t wanna speak too much about my conversations with WWE,” Aldis said. “And I certainly don’t want to imply or suggest that I had a choice of anywhere to go. That would be disingenuous or dishonest.

“It’s more about, what’s the best option right now? I did need a little bit of a mental break – because I did put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ll be honest, it was kinda heartbreaking to see a lot of my work get undone at the NWA. I needed bit of time to just process it and go, ‘Hey, what they decide to do now that you’re gone is none of your concern. Your body of work will live on through your fans and that’s it. You build this brand for yourself.” [My wife Mickie James] was good at restoring that confidence in me as well.”

Aldis says that Impact Wrestling wants the Nick Aldis product and not someone else. “It’s been very clear to me that, ‘We want this product,'” Aldis said of his Impact Wrestling character. “We’re not bringing you in and saying like, ‘here’s who are you.’ We want this product on our shelf.”

Aldis is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and competed at the Under Siege Impact PPV against Kenny King.

