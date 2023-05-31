News Ticker

UPDATED AEW Dynamite 5/31 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 31, 2023

AEW Dynamite 5/31 full match card
The fallout from AEW Double or Nothing 2023 and a major Collision announcement from Tony Khan lead this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday May 31, 2023

Where: San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 5/31 Match Card

  • Lucha Brothers & Bandido vs. Blackpool Combat Club
  • Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis speak
  • Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya
  • Tony Khan makes an announcement about AEW Collision
  • Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship
  • Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gates of Agony
  • Jay White and Juice Robinson speak

