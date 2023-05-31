UPDATED AEW Dynamite 5/31 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The fallout from AEW Double or Nothing 2023 and a major Collision announcement from Tony Khan lead this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday May 31, 2023

Where: San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 5/31 Match Card

Lucha Brothers & Bandido vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis speak

Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya

Tony Khan makes an announcement about AEW Collision

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gates of Agony

Jay White and Juice Robinson speak

