UPDATED AEW Dynamite 5/31 Full Match Card

The fallout from AEW Double or Nothing 2023 and a major Collision announcement from Tony Khan lead this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
When: Wednesday May 31, 2023
Where: San Diego, California at Viejas Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 5/31 Match Card
- Lucha Brothers & Bandido vs. Blackpool Combat Club
- Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis speak
- Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya
- Tony Khan makes an announcement about AEW Collision
- Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose – TBS Championship
- Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gates of Agony
- Jay White and Juice Robinson speak
