Tony Khan to make announcement on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan will make an announcement regarding the premiere episode of Collision on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the news on Tuesday via social media platforms.

AEW Collision will premiere on TNT on June 17 with a show from the United Center in Chicago. Reports indicate that CM Punk will make his return to the company at the show, which is in his hometown.

Punk has been away from AEW recovering from a torn tricep. He last appeared at All Out in September and famously went on a media scrum tirade against the The Elite, leading to a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature a mixed tag team match between Chris Jericho & Saraya and Adam Cole & Britt Baker.

