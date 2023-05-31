Three major names appear on NXT this week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT featured special appearances by three major names. Mustafa Ali, Blair Davenport, and Baron Corbin all made surprise impacts on this week’s show following the Battleground PLE on Sunday night.

Ali came to the aid of Wes Lee and Tyler Bate, helping fight off The Schism. Corbin attacked Carmelo Hayes and hit him with End of Days before holding up the NXT Championship. Davenport was revealed to be the mystery attacker that has been taking out members of the NXT women’s division throughout the last few weeks.

Ali was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning the Intercontinental Championship on Saturday against Gunther at Night of Champions. At the NXT Battleground event, Carmelo Hayes successfully defended the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker. Davenport has been away from WWE television since appearing last on NXT UK before it folded into NXT.

