Braun Strowman reportedly out with injury

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is reportedly out of action due to injury.

PWInsider is reporting that Strowman is dealing with an injury that may require surgery. The report does not indicate what the injury is. Strowman has been teaming with Ricochet, but has been off of television for weeks. Ricochet qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock from the UK on July 1. The only announced matches for the show at this time are both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Qualifying has begun for both of those matches and will continue on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

