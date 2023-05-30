VIP AUDIO 5/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody calls out Lesnar, Seth’s start as champion, Danielson at PPV Media Q&A, MLW-WWE lawsuit, NXT, Succession finale talk at end (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Money in the Bank qualifiers and early thoughts on potential winners

Gunther telling Matt Riddle to win Money in the Bank and challenge him

Cody Rhodes calling out Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins’s start as World Hvt. Champion

A.J. Styles visiting Rwa

The Bloodline turmoil and is this really a break-up

Damien Priest losing the Raw main event

Bryan Danielson’s comments during the AEW PPV media Q&A

MJF-Tony Khan skit at the post-event media Q&A

Injury concerns in pro wrestling

MLW-WWE lawsuit update

Extended conversation about the “Succession” finale

