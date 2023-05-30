VIP AUDIO 5/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody calls out Lesnar, Seth’s start as champion, Danielson at PPV Media Q&A, MLW-WWE lawsuit, NXT, Succession finale talk at end (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Money in the Bank qualifiers and early thoughts on potential winners
- Gunther telling Matt Riddle to win Money in the Bank and challenge him
- Cody Rhodes calling out Brock Lesnar
- Seth Rollins’s start as World Hvt. Champion
- A.J. Styles visiting Rwa
- The Bloodline turmoil and is this really a break-up
- Damien Priest losing the Raw main event
- Bryan Danielson’s comments during the AEW PPV media Q&A
- MJF-Tony Khan skit at the post-event media Q&A
- Injury concerns in pro wrestling
- MLW-WWE lawsuit update
- Extended conversation about the “Succession” finale
