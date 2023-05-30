Hulk Hogan comments on WWE sale

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hulk Hogan says he understands the security that selling the WWE provides Vince McMahon, but that he’s shocked McMahon wouldn’t be involved in the business 24/7.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Hogan discussed the sale and talked about Vince McMahon’s work ethic within the company.

“Business wise, the amount of money it generated for him, and where it’s put him in this catbird position, up on this financial pedestal, I understand the security of it,” Hogan said of the sale. “Shocked that he would not be 24/7 involved with the business. That guy never stopped. It was seven days a week. I’d go to Monday Night Raw, and we’d have a post-production meeting at one o’clock in the morning after the show was over. I’d sneak back to my hotel, he’d be banging on my door at 2:30, 3:00, ‘Come on, monster. Let’s go work out.’ Used to drive me crazy. Then he’d sleep for four hours and have another 20-hour day. It was like that every day.

“His plane, he had a big extended G4, I used to call it the slave ship. He talked me into going on it and flying to Monday Night Raw, then he’d never let me go home. ‘Oh, come on back to New York for three days. We need to California for a day.’ So I was surprised that he walked away from the lifestyle because that was him, he loved it.”

McMahon sold the WWE to Endeavor in April and will be the Executive Chairman of a new business entity that includes the UFC.

