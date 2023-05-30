FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (5-28-2013) Jericho challenges Punk but is Punk really coming back, Curtis Axel week two assessment, is this new talent initiative the start of a new boom? (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-28-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to review the previous night’s WWE Raw including Curtis Axel week two assessment, Jericho challenges Punk but is Punk really coming back, is this new talent initiative the start of a new boom, and much more with live calls during the Livecast and great email topics covered during the VIP Aftershow including Adam Pearce, Dixie Carter, the WWE App, and more.

