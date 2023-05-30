WWE announces new women’s Money in the Bank qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has officially announced two new qualifier matches for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Next Monday on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch will face Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark will face Natalya. The winners of both will enter the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank PLE from the UK on July 1. The winner of that match earns a shot at the championship of her choosing. On Smackdown Friday night, Zelina Vega will square off against Lacey Evans in another qualifying match.

This week on Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura earned his way into the men’s match by beating Bronson Reed. Ricochet also qualified for the men’s match after beating The Miz.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock on July 1. The only announced matches at this time are both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

