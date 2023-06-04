New #1 Contender determined for IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship, Kenny Omega challenged to match at Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

There is a new #1 contender for the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship.

Will Ospreay beat Lance Archer in the finals of the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship Tournament at Dominion earlier today to earn the right to face Omega. The match saw Archer dominate most of the match, as Ospreay had trouble lifting Archer for some of his signature offensive manuevers due to his shoulder injury which caused him to miss several months of action.

Ospreay pinned Archer after hitting the Hidden Blade four times. Archer kicked out of the first one at one, but then Ospreay hit two more and took off his elbow pad and hit a fourth and it was good for the pin at 8:01.

After showing respect to Archer, Ospreay cut a promo and challenged Omega to a match at Forbidden Door on June 25 in Omega’s home country in Canada. Ospreay said he would walk into Omega’s home terriotry and walk out with his championship. Kevin Kelly said we would have to wait for AEW’s response to make the match official.