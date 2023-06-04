NJPW Dominion NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship result, Kazuchika Okada challenged to match at Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The champions retained in the semi-main event of Dominion.

NJPW was forcecd to move the match from seventh to eighth on the card due to Claudio Castagnoli experiencing travel delays, but he made it to the show in time for his match. That wasn’t enough for his team to overcome Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi, as they defeated Castagnoli & Jon Moxley & Shota Umino when Okada pinned Umino following a Rainmaker at 20:37.

After the match, Jon Moxley introduced a video package from Bryan Danielson challenging Kazuchika Okada to a match. Danielson said he was the desert and Okada would be unable to make it rain when he was in the ring with him. Okada got on the mic after the match and accepted Danielson’s challegned. He said he can make it rain anywhere. Okada concluded by saying the forbidden door had been opened.

The match has not been made official yet, but the announcers on English commentary said that tickets for the joint AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV on June 25 would likely be sold out after Okada’s remarks.