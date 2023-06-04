G1 Climax tournament participants announced, surprises and NOAH competitors highlight field

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants of the G1 Climax 33 tournament during their Dominion show on Sunday. The field consists of 32 wrestlers and New Japan mainstays including Kazuchika Okada, Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. It also will feature newcomers like Ren Narita, Eddie Kingston, and others. The full list of participants includes:

Kazuchika Okada

Tetsuya Naito

Sanada

Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi

David Finlay

Shota Umino

Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii

Tama Tonga

Tanga Loa

Hikuleo

Hirooki Goto

Yoshi-Hashi

Toru Yano

Kenta

Zack Sabre Jr.

Taichi

Eddie Kingston

El Phantasmo

Ren Narita

Evil

Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

Aaron Henare

Gabriel Kidd

Alex Coughlin

Shane Haste

Mikey Nicholls

Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya

The tournament will begin on July 15 and end on August 13. The schedule and block listing was not revealed by the company at this time.

