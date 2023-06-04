G1 Climax tournament participants announced, surprises and NOAH competitors highlight field

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the participants of the G1 Climax 33 tournament during their Dominion show on Sunday. The field consists of 32 wrestlers and New Japan mainstays including Kazuchika Okada, Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. It also will feature newcomers like Ren Narita, Eddie Kingston, and others. The full list of participants includes:
- Kazuchika Okada
- Tetsuya Naito
- Sanada
- Will Ospreay
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- David Finlay
- Shota Umino
- Shingo Takagi
- Tomohiro Ishii
- Tama Tonga
- Tanga Loa
- Hikuleo
- Hirooki Goto
- Yoshi-Hashi
- Toru Yano
- Kenta
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Taichi
- Eddie Kingston
- El Phantasmo
- Ren Narita
- Evil
- Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb
- Great-O-Khan
- Aaron Henare
- Gabriel Kidd
- Alex Coughlin
- Shane Haste
- Mikey Nicholls
- Yota Tsuji
- Kaito Kiyomiya
The tournament will begin on July 15 and end on August 13. The schedule and block listing was not revealed by the company at this time.
