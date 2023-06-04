NJPW Dominion main event result – IWGP World Hvt. Champion Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sanada succesfully retained the IWGP World Hvt. Championship at Dominion earlier today.

Sanada wrestled Yota Tsuji in the main event of one of NJPW’s biggest PPV events of the year. The match got off to a chaotic start with Tsuji winning over the crowd with his performance during the early going. Tsuji hit a spear early in the match, but was unable to hit another one again, as Sanada had a counter for every attempt he had.

Tsuji showed great power and charisma during the match making his first appearance in Japan since returning from his excursion in CMLL in Mexico. He was able to block Sanada’s first Muta Moonsault attempt, but Sanada connected wtih it later in the match. He also blocked Sanada’s first Deadfall Attempt, but he managed to hit it to finish him off late in the match.

After the match, LIJ left Tsuji behind. Tsuji was shown smiling as he was helped ot the back by a Young Lion. Sanada told Tsuji to put in the work and he would grant him a rematch for the title when he earned it. Sanada then turned his attention to the G1 and said he would enter the tournament as IWGP World Hvt. Champion and leave as the G1 winner. Sanada said he would make his own challenge for Wrestle Kingdom after winning G1. He noted that he would be returning to Osaka during G1 and would see the fans again soon.