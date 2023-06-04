FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-4-18) “It was a complete car wreck of an angle,” said Wade about Rousey-Jax, Constable Corbin, Reigns aiding Seth, MITB favorites, live callers, mailbag (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Australia to discuss with live callers WWE blowing up the rulebook, Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax, Bayley logic, Constable Corbin, Roman Reigns aiding Seth Rollins, MITB favorites, and more including topics and questions from the WKPWP Mailbag.

Then, in a bonus segment, a Wade Keller Hotline from ten years ago this week (6-3-2013) with a start-to-finish rundown and analysis of Raw.

