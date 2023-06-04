News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-4-18) “It was a complete car wreck of an angle,” said Wade about Rousey-Jax, Constable Corbin, Reigns aiding Seth, MITB favorites, live callers, mailbag (164 min.)

June 4, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Australia to discuss with live callers WWE blowing up the rulebook, Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax, Bayley logic, Constable Corbin, Roman Reigns aiding Seth Rollins, MITB favorites, and more including topics and questions from the WKPWP Mailbag.

Then, in a bonus segment, a Wade Keller Hotline from ten years ago this week (6-3-2013) with a start-to-finish rundown and analysis of Raw.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*