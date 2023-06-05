FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review latest Fight Night headlined by Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara-France, discuss lack of depth in UFC’s women’s bantamweight division, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk For Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara-France. They preview UFC 289, and discuss the lack of depth in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division. They close the show by having a brief discussion about the latest in pro wrestling.

Then in a bonus flashback from five years ago, Robert and Rick preview the stacked UFC 225 card and take a quick look back at UFC Fight Night 131. They give a career retrospective of Michael Bisping. PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn joined Robert to give the Chicago perspective on UFC 225, the C.M. Punk trial, Money in the Bank, and the All-In show. Robert and Rick close the show by examining Ronda Rousey’s feud with Nia Jax.

