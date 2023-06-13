WWE Raw Ratings Report: Last night’s viewership and demo ratings, yearly average, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew an average of 1.596 million viewers over three hours. Hourly viewership was:

1st Hour: 1.752

2nd Hour: 1.598

3rd Hour: 1.436

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 316,000, the second-largest in the last 16 weeks. The average first-to-third hour dropoff is 229,000 so far this year.

The third hour featured a Seth Rollins-Finn Balor segment, some lesser matches as filler, and a main event of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. The first hour opened with The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes. (They also wrestled each other ten years ago this week on Raw.)

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.46, down from 0.56 last week. It’s the lowest demo rating since Jan. 16, but was still enough to finish in the top three spots among all cable shows. The prime competition for Raw last night was the NBA Finals game on broadcast network ABC. It drew a 3.98 demo rating and over 13 million viewers today.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo this year through 24 weeks is 0.55. Through 24 weeks last year, the average was 0.46.

The average viewership through 24 weeks this year is 1.796 million. Through 24 weeks last year, the average was 1.722 million.

In the male 18-49 demo, Rwa drew a 0.61, down from 0.78 last week. In the more narrow male 18-34 demo, it drew a 0.45, down from 0.54 last week.

