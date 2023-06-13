6/13 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Corbin vs. Dragunov, Lee-Bate-Ali vs. Schism, Perez vs. Paxley, Hail vs. Jade, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 13, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

There will be no live PWT Talks NXT tonight as both Nate and Kelly are unavailable. I will be recording PWT Talks NXT and answering emails with special guest Dr. Kevin P. Cattani

-The show began with a graphic in memory of The Iron Sheik.

-After the WWE intro video, Schism was already in the ring. The first proper entrance of the show was for Mustafa Ali, who drew a big pop from the crowd. He waited beside the ring as Tyler Bate then entered, and finally Wes Lee.

(1) SCHISM (Joe Gacy & The Dyad w/Ava) vs. WES LEE (c) & TYLER BATE & MUSTAFA ALI – Six-man tag team match

The faces rushed the ring, then everyone took a turn taking out someone else ending with Gacy striking Bate and then calling for the bell to ring. Bate then took over and tagged in Ali, who worked the left arm. Ali flipped out of the corner and hit a running rana on Gacy, then went for a tag only for Gacy to pull the hair to make the tag to Rip Fowler. Fowler then hit some stiff forearms to the back, but Lee made a sneaky tag and hit a flipping senton from the apron and then a big dropkick for a one-count. Lee went back to the arm, but Fowler made a sneaky tag to Jagger Reed and they hit a double stun gun on Lee across the top rope.

Gacy called for the tag and received it, hitting a big release uranage to Lee for a two-count. I may not like Gacy, but the man has a sweet uranage. He tagged Reed and they began working Lee in their corner with strikes. The former GYV hit a combo for a two-count as Fowler tagged back into the match. A short-arm clothesline floored Lee, but he tried fighting back only to be struck back into Schism’s corner. Gacy tagged back in and hit a loud shot that wobbled Lee. Lee fought back, but ate a big uppercut for a two-count. Fowler tagged back in and kneerly kneed Lee out of the ring, but from the apron Lee hit a sunset flip, but Reed made the tag to break up the pin.

Lee looked like he touched Bate’s hand, but the ref didn’t see. Instead, he kicked away Reed and then tagged in Bate. Bate came in and hit a big back body drop, then a running uppercut in the corner and an exploder out of it before hitting a standing shooting star for a two-count. He went for the airplane spin, but both members stopped that. The other two faces came in and we had a triple Bop and Bang that sent all three outside. The faces hit crossbodies to the outside on all three men. [c]

Fowler had control of Bate as they returned, then hit a short-arm clothesline to floor Bate. They showed a replay where Ava distracted Bate, allowing Reed to gain the advantage. Fowler did some heel work, taunted the faces, and then had his vertical suplex not only blocked, but Bate deadlifted him into his own, very impressive. Both men made tags as Ali came in to floor Reed with the hot tag. Reed took out Lee in the corner, but Ali took out Gacy and then sent out Reed, kicked Fowler, and then was taken out before his rolling neckbreaker. The everyone takes out each other sequence happened again, ending with Ali’s neckbreaker. He rose and rolled through his 450, but Reed sidestepped and sent a rushing Ali into the middle turnbuckle hard.

Fowler and Lee tagged in, Lee hitting a combo and basement dropkick, then leaping and hitting a tope con hilo to Gacy and Reed at ringside. Fowler dodged the Cardiac Kick and narrowly avoided the ref. Schism hit a slingshot powerbomb with Gacy hitting, but Daryl Sharma came in and stopped the count, saying Lee wasn’t legal as Bate tagged in when the ref’s back was turned. The faces took turns taking out the heels with a flurry of high impact moves, ending with Bate hitting the rebound lariat and Tyler Driver 97 on Gacy.

WINNER: Wes Lee & Tyler Bate & Mustafa Ali at 14:25 (Tyler Driver 97)

-They cut to a video from earlier today of Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey going over footage from last week’s battle royal with Thea Hail, saying she just ate the steps and laid there when she said she won. They said if she wrestles like that, Cora Jade is going to dominate her today. They argued back and forth until Duke Hudson showed up and said it’s hard to grade the papers with them yelling. Hudson dismissed them and made a phone call, leaving another message for Andre Chase, seeking an update. He said things around here are getting a little out of hand.

-They showed HEEL Bron Breakker making his way, full beard and all black getup. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A fun opener to start, but yet another step in the downfall of Schism. The established group lost to a literal makeshift team that was teaming for the first time. Sure, they had the match won, but they technically lost the match. My thing here is where is Daryl Sharma or another ref during every match to prevent these kinds of finishes?! It kind of shows how glaring this hole is in match psychology that only in this specific instance will there be another ref to prevent a dirty finish.)

-They returned and Breakker made his entrance. He looked like he should be in Blade. He was met with hefty boos and fans singing Seth Rollins’ entrance theme.

BRON BREAKKER IN-RING PROMO

He said he guess he made some headlines last week because he took out the biggest superstar in Europe and called out the biggest superstar on Raw. He said it’s all for one reason: accountability. He said everyone is going to start being held accountable for his actions. He said Ilja Dragunov didn’t look the most intense superstar when he speared Dragunov through the concrete. He put over Rollins, but said that Rollins can’t put up with “meaner than evil Bron Breakker. Dragunov stormed out and a gaggle of refs held him back. Breakker yelled that Dragunov isn’t on his level and to get out. He said that’s what he’s talking about and yelled more about accountability. Rollins appeared on the Tron, World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder.

He asked if he thinks if he just says Rollins’ name three times fast that he’ll show up for a title match? He did say he liked the approach as bold and admitted he had been in that position before, making a lot of noise to be the guy, and said it would be kind of nice to go back to where it all started for him. He said he can’t believe he’s going to say this, but he accepted the challenge for next week, “The House that Seth Built,” for the World Heavyweight Championship.

-Vic Joseph and Booker T reacted to the match announcement as the crowd kept singing the song. Joseph threw to a video on Dana Brooke, beginning with her early days in NXT. She was definitely moved from NXT way too early. They then showed some of her time from the main roster, including accepting a Ronda Rousey open challenge and becoming 24/7 Champion. She was in the back with McKenzie Mitchell after and said she’ll be in NXT as long as NXT will have her, then said she’ll work any of the shows. She said she’s made lemonade out of lemons her whole career, saying she busted her ass and now she’s home. Jade interrupted and said she was screwed last week by the “glorified cheerleader.” Brook said blame her sense of entitlement. Jade said no one likes her, then slapped Brooke and fled. Brooke said yeah, just run away. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That’s a big announcement that I’m sure will be hyped heavily on Friday and Monday. Will it lead to a boost in viewership? Who knows. The thing I’m looking at here is if Breakker can’t have his best match of his career – admittedly his last match with Carmelo Hayes was great – then I think we won’t be the only ones to notice. I think next week’s match is going to determing if Breakker is going to have more of a Rollins-like career or one more like Baron Corbin.)

-They returned with Lee, Bate, and Ali celebrating in the locker room, Lee admitting it could have been different if it wasn’t for the ref. Ali said he’s happy to be here and not to be a downer, but the ref is what gave them a victory. Ali then hyped the singles match between Lee and Bate again, then pitched himself as the guest referee. They agreed, then asked where to eat. Bate brought up a vegan place and Lee agreed, to Ali’s chagrin.

-Hail and Hudson were in the ring, Hail running around full of energy. Jade then made her entrance. Joseph hyped The Great American Bash on July 30, a good six or seven weeks from now.

(2) CORA JADE vs. THEA HAIL (w/Duke Hudson) – Singles match

They locked up with Jade forcing Hail into a corner and shoving her only for Hail to shove her back. Jade then took a side headlock and took her over. Hail worked to her feet and then ate a shoulder tackle. She went for a Thesz press counter, but Jade picked the leg. She taunted Hail and then was distracted by Brooke making her way to the ring. Hail nicely fought out and then used the ropes to hit an arm drag and then another one to Jade. Hail put on a hammerlock, but Jade ran her into the corner. Jade then hit a running elbow to the back for a two-count. Jade hit a gut knee and then step-up enziguri. She used the bottom rope to hit a leaping double stomp to the back. A rear chin lock was applied, but Hail rammed her into the corner several times. Hail then exploded out of the corner.

She hit a suplex out of the corner and a rolling senton, then what Joseph called BOING (he said Hail calls it that), a bottom rope senton. She went for a lope, got caught in the rope, and ate a forearm from Jade. Jade then forearmed Brooke and went for her kendo stick. The ref snatched it away and then Brooke rammed her into the steps when the ref had his back turned. Favoring her left arm, Jade then locked in a Kimura (not at all like Brock Lesnar) for the tap.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 4:17 (Kimura)

-A Heritage Cup video played, and it may have been the same one that played before the last PLE on the rules of British Rounds matches. They showed Nathan Frazer in a Flash getup with Dragon Lee and then Noam Dar with Meta-Four. Dar was on crutches, much to Joseph’s surprise. [c]

-Joseph and Booker T said Shawn Michaels tweeted huge news that the Rollins-Breakker match is official and that Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov is to face Hayes in two weeks.

-They showed the six particulars in the ring as Dar said he stands there a victim on crutches because of the snake Frazer. He said Frazer knew he couldn’t win in straight up match and that’s why Frazer brutally attacked him in the parking lot. He said his Meta-Four main man Oro Mensah and defend his honor.

(3) ORO MENSAH (w/Meta-Four) vs. NATHAN FRAZER – Heritage Cup match

Round one began with Frazer using his speed and almost getting a pinfall on a quick schoolboy. Mensah shoved him then forced him into the corner. He hit a body shot, then a step-up backflip off of Frazer. Frazer came back with a kick and arm drag. After some rope runs, Frazer hit an arm drag, then another one, holding onto the latter. Mensah kicked his way out, then caught Frazer with a hook kick. Frazer dodged, then Mensah dodged, then some rope runs from Frazer resulted in a spinning schoolboy to win the first fall. I’m keeping the timer running so it will include between rounds.

NATHAN FRAZER WINS FIRST FALL

Mensah exploded out of his corner once round two began. He looked for quick pins to no avail. Mensah hit a nice snap suplex for another two-count. Frazer used his quickness to dodge and counter, but Mensah used his own speed to hit a kick combo for another two-count. Frazer hit a desperation enziguri, then dodged a corner attack to take control halfway through round two. Frazer caught a pump kick, but Mensah rolled through with a capoeira kick. Jakara Jackson distracted the ref so that Lash Legend could hold Frazer in the corner, allowing Mensah to hit a running spinning heel kick in the corner for the fall. [c]

ORO MENSAH WINS SECOND FALL

[HOUR TWO]

They returned from break with Mensah and Frazer trading quick pin combos (remember that the USA network player doesn’t show the split-screen breaks so I have no idea what happened during commercials). Frazer went for the A.J. Styles moonsault DDT, but Mensah threw him off. Mensah went for an Asai moonsault, but Frazer thrust kicked him out of the air. Frazer was able to make the pin, but Mensah kicked out right before the third round bell sounded.

Round four began with Frazer hitting a running dropkick and immediately going for a phoenix splash. He rolled through as Mensah moved, then kicked out of an inside cradle. Mensah then hit a springboard dropkick and a powerbomb where he kept the rotation going, sending Frazer over his head instead of slamming him down. He went for another, but Frazer countered and hit a big thrust kick for a two-count as Mensah just kicked out. Frazer climbed again, but Mensah met him before he could try the phoenix splash again. Frazer fought off Mensah, but he climbed back for a second rope German suplex that only scored a two-count. Jackson tried another distraction and Legend held Frazer, but Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz took out the two women. Frazer dodged Mensah’s attack, then hit a springboard phoenix splash to win the Heritage Cup. He celebrated in the ring with Lee, Feroz, and Leon; a new stable perhaps? Dar was in tears.

NATHAN FRAZER WINS THE THIRD FALL

WINNER: Nathan Frazer at 11:47 elapsed (springboard phoenix splash) to become the NEW Heritage Cup champion

-They showed a video for Lyra Valkyria about how she came within an inch of beating Tiffany Stratton and being eliminated in the battle royal. She said she needs a short-term memory when it comes to her failures. She said a true champion overcomes great odds to reach the pinnacle of their potential. She said she will soar once more over the battlefields of NXT. They showed some of the women in the locker room reacting to the video. Jacy Jayne scolded her, only to be told off by Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Jayne walked away. Vice said she doesn’t like many people around her, but she likes Lopez. Lopez agreed and said they should stick together.

-Dabba-Kato made his entrance. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A fun match that had one of two endings in Mensah retains for Dar through shenanigans or Frazer wins, giving Dar a legitimate grip and rematch opportunity since he wasn’t able to compete. That will probably happen in two weeks at the PLE-lite on NXT, the same night as Hayes’ next title defense against either Corbin or Dragunov. The match had a lot of movement and quickness, and both men really put over the desperation of getting that third and decisive fall once both men had one each. Mensah being thwarted by his own tactics made the most sense for the match finish and it provided a way to bring back Feroz and Leon into a feud.)

-They returned with Mr. Stone and Von Wagner in the kitchen area. Wagner said he’s been seeing that therapist a lot lately. DIjak walked by and said something I couldn’t catch, then Stone berated him. Dijak walked off looking angry. Stone asked about therapy and the picture. Wagner said he hasn’t shown the picture and Stone asked who he’s going to trust. Wagner said for a smart guy, Stone can be pretty dumb. When asked again, Wagner said he trusts Stone and walked off.

(4) DABBA-KATO vs. SCRYPTS & AXIOM – Handicap match

-Scrypts and Axiom made their entrance, but Dabba-Kato went to meet them. They fled into the ring and then hit some quick moves on the big man. The bell rung and then Dabba-Kato took over. He just hit big shot after big shot on each wrestler. Their double teams seemed to have no effect as he just lifted both men, then kicked away Scrypts. He then shifted Axiom and then launched him into the air. Axiom was able to flip out of a chokeslam and tag in Scrypts, who hit a dropsault and then a bunch of kicks to the big man. He went with punches next and then a running heel kick. Dabba-Kato rolled outside. He ate a tope, then one from Axiom, then caught Scrypts. Axiom kicked to free Scrypts, then used some kind of reverse wheelbarrow to fling Scrypts over the rope and onto the larger wrestler. Axiom then hit an Orihara moonsault. They rolled Dabba-Kato back inside as Scrypts, the legal man, hit a top rope moonsault. I guess Axiom is actually legal as he ste for and hit the Golden Ratio.

WINNER: Scrypts & Axiom at 3:16 (Golden Ratio)

-After the match, Los Lotharios entered and attacked Scrypts and Axiom. The dapperly dressed gentlemen then posed, both men having ties to NXT.

-Joseph threw to a video of Rollins accepting Breakker’s challenge. So the PLE-lite is next week, Gold Rush, not two weeks. Lee vs. Bate w/Ali as ref and Stratton vs. Hail in two weeks for the title, so Gold Rush is a TWO week mini-PLE. Huh.

-They showed a video of Stacks at a board looking like Charlie Day as he tried to figure out who put Tony D’Angelo in the slammer. He blamed Joe Coffey, calling him a “rat bastard.” He said he needs to get a title match, take out the head of the rat. He said as the underboss, he has to make the big moves.

-Joseph hyped Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe next. [c]

-They returned with a WWE x Special Olympics video about the decades-long partnership. They showed the Special Oympics World Games Logo for Berlin 2023 as the crowd applauded.

-Hudson was walking in the back with Hail and said he was proud of her as she was struggling to walk, in pain. He said she’s going to become the youngest Women’s NXT Champion in history as the crowd cheered. He said he’s going to put on a pep rally for her next week. She screamed, annoying Stratton, who told her to use her inside voice. She discussed the underdog story and said the underdog doesn’t win. Gulak and Dempsey then approached and reprimanded Hudson for throwing her a rally when she barely won. Hail said it’s fine, she’ll be in the gym with them.

-Blade and Enofe entered together.

(5) MALIK BLADE vs. EDRIS ENOFE – Singles match between tag team partners

Blade looked like he added some muscle and was glistening with the amount of baby oil on his chest. As they locked up, Hank & Tank made their way to ringside to watch. The two went at a quick pace, leaping and countering each other. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen then appeared on the other side of the ring by the announcers to watch, the ones who began this whole mularkey. I feel a triple threat tag match coming with these three teams. Blade went for a sunset bomb to the outside, but Enofe prevented it and then hit a leaping clothesline on the outside. Enofe went back in the ring and set for a running tope con hilo. Blade dodged, Enofe nearly landed on his feet, then Blade easily cleared the ropes with his own. Back in the ring, Blade climbed to the top, but Enofe met him and struck him a few times. He climbed and hit a superplex, held on for the pin, but then Blade shifted and got the victory over his partner. All six men were in the ring and Blade and Enofe shook. Enofe said he knows when Blade’s birthday is: April 22. They embraced. Booker T then took a mic and said he has breaking news: next week will be a triple threat tag with these teams for the #1 contender’s spot, facing Gallus the week after. Los Lotharios watched from the elevated concourse, then all hell broke loose as the three teams went after each other. Quinn McKay asked why Los Lotharios were there and they said they want in on the competition.

WINNER: Malik Blade at 2:45 (superplex cover)

-They showed Damon Kemp in the back showing ref D.A. Brewer (Dallas Irvin) a video of Kemp showing his foot was on the rope. The ref apologized and Kemp started yelling. Another ref came out and then Eddy Thorpe. Kemp yelled at Thorpe. Thorpe challenged Kemp to name any type of match. Kemp said he’ll think about it and get back to him.

-Roxanne Perez’s music hit for her match with Tatum Paxley, set after the elimination last week. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Phew, those two worked a fast 2:45 there. They showed great potential and tremendous amounts of athletic skill. My concern with them at this point is pacing and the ring psychology that comes with pacing. They’re still young in their careers, so I’m sure it’ll come. I mean, some of the greats were criticized for their pacing early in their careers, too.)

-They returned with a Blair Davenport video. She said now you know that the parking lot and in that building, she singlehandedly derailed the future. They showed her at every spot where she took someone out. It began with Nikkita Lyons, then Wendy Choo, then Sol Ruca. They showed top-down images of the building for each location. Then, they showed Paxley allying with Davenport to eliminate Perez.

-Paxley was in the ring as they returned.

(6) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. TATUM PAXLEY – Singles match

Paxley blocked a drop toehold, but Perez rolled her up and then took the left arm. She slammed her to the ground and hit a la magistral for a two-count. She maintained on the left arm, showing the “levels” that Hayes showed against Dar. Paxley used the ropes to snap Perez’s neck, then hit a rope assisted butterfly suplex for a two-count, a move that made Booker T say “WHOA!” Paxley then slowed it down with a shoulder tackle and a Boston crab, right in the middle of the ring. Perez was able to roll her into a cover to break it up, but Paxley hit basically a half-and-half side slam for a two-count. She went for the crab again, but Perez blocked and hit a victory roll cover for a two-count. Perez then used some strikes and a springboard crossbody that didn’t quite land fully. She went for her lope and hit on the outside. Back in the ring, Perez hit a running corner attack, but Paxley blocked the side Russian leg sweep, using the hair to slam Perez. Perez was able to hit a botched Pop Rocks against the ropes as Paxley rolled too quickly, so it was more a sunset flip.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 3:25 (Pop Rocks)

-Perez took a mic after and called out Davenport. She said Davenport hid in the shadows for months, striking fear into the roster. She told Davenport to look into her eyes. She said she’s not scared. She said she was going to find and hurt Davenport just like she did to the others. “That’s not a threat; it’s a promise.” They zoomed in on her face as she glared into the camera.

-They showed Gigi Dolin looking over her elimination last week as Fallon Henley entered and they commiserated over Kiana James. Henley told her to watch her back since James is a snake.

-They showed Dragunov, taped abdomen and all, making his way, followed by Corbin, for the main event. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Botched ending aside, a decent match. It was definitely in the comedown spot, but both women went at it with vigor. Paxley is still green, but she shows potential. That Perez promo may have been her best fiery babyface promo in NXT. When you say you’re not scared, you have to make us believe that. Her eyes and tone made me believe her.)

-They returned with a video at a Mexican restaurant, showing two little kids playing dominos. It was Lucian Price and Bronco Nima, a debut vignette.

-Joseph and Booker T then replayed Rollins accepting the challenge once again. From there, they hyped Gold Rush beyond that match, including Brooke vs. Jade (week one), the triple threat tag match (week one), and Lee vs. Bate with Ali as guest ref for the North American Championship (week one).

-Corbin’s music hit as he made his entrance, still that stupid casino music from his Happy Corbin days. Dragunov was next

(7) BARON CORBIN vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – #1 contender’s match for the Men’s NXT Championship

Corbin took early control by targeting the taped midsection, but Dragunov took it and kicked Corbin in the face, then beat on him in the corner. He took Corbin to another corner and beat on him some more, then to a third corner. Corbin reversed position here and slapped Dragunov across the chest loud, but Dragunov just smiled and chopped Corbin, then ripped off his cutoff to chop the skin. Another big slap turned the chest more red on Corbin. Corbin then lifted Dragunov and hung him on the ropes, then hit him with a lariat. He stomped away at the midsection. Methodically, Corbin went at Dragunov, but Dragunov hit a German, held on, hit another, held on, but Corbin reached the ropes and elbowed out. Dragunov then hit Constantin Special to send Corbin outside. [c]

Dragunov was in control as they returned, a rear chin lock on Corbin. Corbin fought to his feet and out of the hold, elbowing the gut and sending Dragunov over, hitting his midsection hard on the corner of the apron.

[OVERRUN]

Corbin went outside and hit a chokeslam onto the apron, then some 12-6 elbows to the gut. He dragged Dragunov back out and beat on the midsection against the announce desk. He threw Dragunov face-first into the apron. Back in the ring, Corbin stomped on the gut and then locked in a clutch with his knee in the small of the back. Dragunov fought out, but was hit with the chokebreaker for a two-count. He then whipped Dragunov hard into the corner, flooring his foe. Dragunov was able to dodge a corner attack, but Corbin came back and hit a Death Valley driver for a two-count; he almost snapped it off like a Roode Bomb. Corbin hit a forearm to the small of the back after rebounding Dragunov off of the ropes, then again, but Dragunov hit an elbow on the third and they traded blows, but Corbin hit Deep Six out of nowhere for a two-count. Dragunov flipped out of End of Days, then hit some strikes including an enziguri to floor Corbin. Dragunov hit a running knee in the corner and a second rope knee to the chest. He climbed to the top this time and hit the senton, but couldn’t make the pin right away because of the damage. Corbin hit a quick throat chop, but Dragunov countered the chokeslam with a DDT. He went for a deadlift vertical and hit, then his falling Superman forearm. He set for Torpedo Moskau, but Brekker entered and ate it instead. This allowed Corbin to hit End of Days for the victory.

WINNER: Baron Corbin at 13:10 to become #1 contender for Men’s Next Championship

-Breakker and Dragunov fought to the back. Hayes appeared from behind Corbin and attacked, hitting his springboard lariat and then Nothing but Net, fiery as he held up his title over Corbin to abruptly end the show.

(Hazelwood’s Take: A fine main event to top what was a great show overall. These two really went at each other and I didn’t really spot any hiccups during what was televised. They gave Dragunov an out, basically using up his finisher stock on the run-in, so that after his I’m guessing victory over Breakker, he can turn back to Corbin who I assume will be coming off a loss to Hayes in two weeks. I think NXT told us tonight who they clearly think are the top four men on the show with Hayes, Corbin, Breakker, and Dragunov.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I didn’t find myself bored or like the show dragged at any point. It had a good, but not overly fast pace tonight and the in-ring action was really good. NXT continues to show that while it is a developmental show, it still excels is certain things. Those are mainly presentation, storytelling, and video packages, but even these “developmental talent” (as much of a misnomer as that is for some wrestlers) are putting on great matches and good promos. Having a two-week Gold Rush is interesting – not sure if they’ve done this before – but I guess it is a good way to tide things over for the seven or so weeks until The Bash. With the number of high quality and championship matches over the next two weeks, I guess making Gold Rush two weeks should hopefully only serve to add more hype.

