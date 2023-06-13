FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Koon – Final MITB hype with live callers, emails, on-site correspondent from Memphis, PPV line-up preview (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Matt Koon of the “Why It Ended” pro wrestling podcast to break down Smackdown. They evaluated the final Money in the Bank hype with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Memphis, then closed with a full PPV line-up preview. Topics included WWE’s sloppiness when it comes to attention to detail on how they execute certain segments, whether the three first-ever noteworthy match-ups paid off, and more.
