VIP AUDIO 6/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (6-10-2005): Terry Funk autobiography review, off-beat questions, ECW PPV hype and first week of WWE Draft Lottery (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 10, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features three main sections.

The first features Mitchell and Keller answering off-beat questions ranging from whether they’ve ever been arrested to what they say to people wanting to get into the wrestling business to the proper way to pronounce “vague.”

Then an in-depth review of Terry Funk’s autobiography. The Funk discussion includes a breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of a very good book, in-depth talk on his chapter on the art of promos, whether Funk would have made a good booker of WCW, where his analysis might have come up a bit short or been biased, how it compares to other great wrestling books, and more.

And finally, about 15 minutes of current events discussion focused on the ECW PPV hype and the first week of the WWE Draft Lottery.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

