FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) “Hardcore” Bob Holly delves into hot topics from autobiography including Clique criticism, Cody Rhodes, steroids, McMahon as boss, plus live calls & emails (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-31-2013), with “Hardcore” Bob Holly. Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell covered hot topics from his autobiography including Clique criticism, steroids, Vince McMahon as boss, Cody Rhodes denying a story he told in his book, and much much more, including live caller questions and emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO