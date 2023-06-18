C.M. Punk cuts promo supporting LBGTQ+ kids after AEW Collision goes off air

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk cut a passionate promo in support of LBGTQ+ kids after Collision went off the air.

Once the cameras stopped rolling after Collision, Punk invited a fan with a “Support LBGTQ+ kids” sign into the ring. Punk got on the mic to discuss how he donated the proceeds from one of his ice cream bars to trans youth, which was met with criticism from an online fan that called his ice cream bar campaign “trash.”

In response to the fan, Punk said, “The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don’t know what, but to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in.”

PWTorch contributor Eric Krol filmed the entire post-show segement, which can be seen on his Twitter account here.