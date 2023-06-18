Young Bucks respond to C.M. Punk’s Collision promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks have responded to C.M. Punk’s promo.

C.M. Punk opened the debut episode of Collision last night wtih a promo. Punk made several comments during his promo that seemed to be directed at members of The Elite. There was little doubt as to who Punk was referring to when he said that WBD CEO David Zaslav calls him “One Bill Phil” because he’s the one true bill in an industry of “counterfeit bucks.”

The Young Bucks often respond to news centered around them by making comments in their Twitter bio. It wasn’t long after Punk’s promo that The Young Bucks Twitter bio updated to read “”If it were 2018, we’d already have a ‘Counterfeit Bucks’ shirt available on PWT. Kill it y’all!”