VIP AUDIO 6/18 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look at a great week for All Japan and the momentum built with their new stars (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Gerard Di Trolio of The Emerald FlowShow to look at the excellent All Japan shows in Tokyo this past Thursday and Saturday. The company put their best foot forward in Korakuen Hall and Ota Ward Gym as they continue to establish fresh faces and build the company around them. Among the matches discussed are super rookie Yuma Anzai’s Triple Crown challenge against the legend Yuji Nagata, the charismatic Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato stepping out of the junior division to lock horns with newly crowd tag champs Yuma Aoyagi & Kento Miyahara, and the match where the latter team won the titles two days earlier against Kongo. In addition, Alan and Gerard discuss how AJPW has course-corrected from a difficult 2022, their show-stealing performances in the presence of NJPW and NOAH at All Together Again, and much more. AJPW is a very rewarding promotion to follow right now, and the opportunity is there to get in on the ground floor with some really impressive young wrestlers. This show is a great place to start to get the lowdown on it all.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO