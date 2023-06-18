VIP AUDIO 6/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (6-17-2005): ECW One Night Stand follow-up, JBL-Meanie controversy, WWE Draft fallout including Hunter-Batista positioning, how Cena has been mishandled since Raw switch, Samoa Joe’s mishandled TNA debut, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 17, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

Follow-up on the newsworthy ECW One Night Stand PPV including the JBL-Meanie controversy and Draft Lottery fallout including Hunter-Batista positioning in the graphics and what it might indicate, and more.

Steve Austin’s “Sand People” comment.

Paul London vs. Eddie Guerrero.

How John Cena has been mishandled so far since his Raw switch.

Samoa Joe’s mishandled TNA debut.

A preview of the TNA Slammiversary event.

A note on AWA announcer Rod Trongard.

And more.

