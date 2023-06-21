AEW announces Owen Hart Cup tournament brackets, big names included

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced the participants and brackets for the upcoming men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments. The AEW Dynamite announced team broke the news during this week’s show.

The men’s tournament will begin Sunday night at the Forbidden Door PPV event when CM Punk challenges Satoshi Kojima. Next week’s episode of AEW Collision will feature the other three first round tournament matches which include Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks.

The women’s tournament features Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightengale, Billie Starkz, Anna J.A.S, Athena, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue. The women’s tournament begins this week on AEW Rampage with Skye Blue taking on Anna J.A.S.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament premiered in AEW last year. Adam Cole and Britt Baker were the respective winners.

