AEW Collision Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo ratings for debut episode built around return of C.M.Punk

The debut episode of AEW Collision on TNT (6/17) drew an average of 816,000 viewers over two hours. By comparison, Dynamite drew 832,000 viewers last Wednesday on TBS. The debut episode of AEW Rampage on Aug. 13, 2021 drew 740,000 viewers. The second week, featuring Punk’s AEW debut, drew 1.129 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Collision drew a 0.33 rating. Last week’s Dynamite, by comparison, drew a 0.30 rating.

Collision finished no. 3 among all cable shows in that key demo, behind the College World Series on ESPN and UFC Fight Night on ESPN, according to Showbuzz Daily

This would be widely considered a strong debut for the show, with the caveat being that AEW programs have drawn bigger ratings early and then they’ve tapered off, so this is quite possibly the highest rating the show will draw. This show had the much-hyped return of Punk as a key draw. No matches or segments were hyped for this Saturday’s second episode of Collision.