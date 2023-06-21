WWE Raw Ratings Report: Monday’s viewership up, year-to-year comparisons, hourly numbers, demo ranking, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (6/19) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew averaged 1.821 million viewers over three hours. That’s up from 1.595 million last week. The average so far this year is 1.797, so this week was slightly above that.

Raw hype included a Seth Rollins Open Challenge defense of his World Title, which didn’t take place, and Logan Paul appearing.

The hourly viewership was as follows:

1.885 million

1.901 million

1.677 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 208,000, lower than last week’s 316,000 dropoff and in line with the yearly average of 222,000.

The average viewership through 25 weeks this year is 1.797 million. Through 25 weeks last year, the average was 1.723 million. Viewership this year is up 74,000 viewers which is 4.3 percent.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.56 rating, up from 0.46 last week and tied with the rating two weeks ago. The average this year is 0.55. The average through 25 weeks last year was 0.47.

Raw finished in the top three positions on cable among all shows on Monday night in the key demo, although the College World Series on ESPN drew more viewers (2.023 million viewers and a 0.45 demo rating). The fifth-highest rated show on cable in the key demo was Sportscenter on ESPN, which drew a 0.23 rating, well below Raw’s numbers.

CHECK OUT OUR AEW COLLISION RATINGS REPORT: AEW Collision Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo ratings for debut episode built around return of C.M.Punk

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTSThank