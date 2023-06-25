LECLAIR’S AEW x NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Danielson vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay, MJF vs. Tanahashi, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’s AEW x NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2023 REPORT

JUNE 27, 2023

TORONTO, CA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Kevin Kelly & Taz

-Pyro shot from the entrance stage as Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show, with over 14,000 in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He introduced Kevin Kelly as his partner. Kelly introduced Taz.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi headed to the ring first for his match with MJF. The announcers talked up his accolades before the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF, made his entrance. Max sported a new robe with “New Japan is an Indie” inscribed on the back. Excalibur tossed to the ring for Championship introductions in both English and Japanese.

(1) MJF (c) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI – AEW World Championship match

“The Devil” MJF and “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi stepped out of their respective corners as the bell rang. MJF immediately began taunting Tanahashi, mocking him and the crowd. Tanahashi shoved MJF to the mat and played a little air guitar. The crowd broke into a dueling chant for both men. MJF returned the favor to Hiroshi and mocked the air guitar. Tanahashi gave him a quick shoulder tackle. The champion rolled to the outside and shushed the fans.

MJF hesitated for a moment, then began to walk up the ramp. “I’m done,” he said to the camera. Tanahashi led the crowd in a “coward” chant. This brought the champion back to the ring. “You think I’m a coward?” MJF asked the crowd. They cheered. He offered Hiroshi a handshake. Tana shook his hand and Max bowed to him, then tried to kick him in the gut. Hiroshi caught his leg. MJF fell backward into the corner. He drew Tanahashi toward him, then pulled the referee in front of him.

Tanahashi got driven into the ring post. Max pulled him out and gave him a quick Suplex. Friedman played to the crowd, then grabbed a seated waist lock on his challenger. A second dueling chant rose from the crowd. MJF wrapped Tanahashi around his knee with the kitchen sink. He shrugged and continued to talk trash to the crowd. Tana returned to his feet, using the ropes for balance. He countered MJF on the approach and rolled him up for a quick two count. MJF rolled to his feet quickly and pulled Tanahashi into an abdominal stretch. He grabbed onto the rope while the referee checked in with Hiroshi.

Max continued to sink into the hold as the match crossed 5:00. “Shut the hell up!” he told the crowd. Referee Bryce Remsburg caught MJF’s hand on the rope. He counted Max to four. “What are you gonna do?” MJF asked. Remsburg kicked his arm off the rope. Tanahashi used the distraction to give the champion a hip toss. He worked MJF toward the corner and gave him a body slam. Tanahashi climbed to the middle rope and hit a rolling Senton for a cover and near fall. Hiroshi climbed to the top rope this time. MJF rolled to his feet and cut him off. He hooked Tanahashi in for a Superplex, but the veteran shoved him away. He dove onto Max with a cross body.

Hiroshi caught MJF with a running elbow in the corner. He positioned Friedman onto the top turnbuckle and press slammed him off of it. Kevin Kelly noted that MJF just had a scheduled tweet go out saying he’d have already defeated Tanahashi by now. The two men worked at each other in the corner. MJF gained control and hoisted Tanahashi to the top turnbuckle. He climbed up to meet him and delivered a big Superplex for a delayed cover and two count as the match crossed 9:00.

A third dueling chant swelled. Tanahashi rolled to the apron. Max retrieved him, setting up for the Heatseeker. Tanahashi powered him off. MFJ stumbled and grabbed at his knee. Max still caught him with a rolling elbow and an under-hook Shoulder-breaker. Max covered for a two count. He spit in Hiroshi’s face. “You’re a legend?” he yelled,” you’re a joke!” He spit at Tanahashi again. Tanahashi rose to his knees and pounded the mat. He willed himself up. MJF fired away, but Hiroshi shrugged them off and begged for more. The champion poked him in the eye instead. Max looked for a running kick, but Tanahashi caught his leg and spun him for a Dragon Screw.

Tana applied the Cloverleaf on the champion. Max began crawling toward the ropes, but Hiroshi pulled him back to center. MJF eventually reached the bottom rope for a break just before 13:00. Tanahashi set up for a Suplex. Mas blocked it. Tanahashi adjusted and hit a spinning Neckbreaker. He hit the ropes and dropped Max with a Slingblade. Tanahashi set up for the High Fly Flow. Max got his knees up. MJF grabbed at his injured knee in agony. Both men rolled around on the mat.

The champion rolled to the outside and retrieved his AEW title. Bryce Remsburg saw him and pulled the belt away. As he was handing it off, Tanahashi rolled Max up for a visual three count. By the time Remsburg turned, MJF kicked after two. Tanahashi began arguing with Remsburg. MJF pulled out the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He shoved Tanahashi into Remsburg, sandwiching the referee in the corner. While he was recovering, MJF hit Tanahashi with the ring for a cover and three count.

WINNER: MJF in 15:32 to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Nothing special here. This felt a lot like John Cena’s recent appearances in WWE. Tanahashi has lost several steps and seemed content to work a very MJF-centric, slow and plodding match. The crowd helped things along, staying hot throughout and giving plenty to both men when they took their ample opportunities to play to them. The result never seemed in any real doubt, and I didn’t think it was necessary to give Tanahashi a visual win. I get that he’s a legend, but this was the right kind of match to put MJF over strong and move on.)

-After a quick sponsor break, Satoshi Kojima headed to the ring for his Owen Hart Tournament match. CM Punk followed, to a massive chorus of boos from the Toronto crowd. He seemed to relish in it, but stopped to give high fives to supporters along the ramp. As “Cult of Personality” faded out, a “CM Punk” chant overtook the boos.

(2) SATOSHI KOJIMA vs. CM PUNK – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarter-Final match

Satoshi Kojima and CM Punk circled one another briefly before locking up and trading some quick holds. Each took a turn gaining brief control before they worked into the corner. Kojima got the upper hand on Punk there, hitting him with rapid fire chops and them tossing him across the ring. The crowd cheered as Kojima flexed his pecs. CM Punk returned to his feet and tossed Kojima to the floor, then flexed his own pecs for each side of the arena. The crowd (mostly) booed this.

Punk headed to the outside. He chopped Kojima against the ringside barrier. Satoshi shrugged him off and began delivering his own chops. Punk wound up near the time-keeper’s area. Kojima chopped him so hard that Punk flew over the barrier and into the lap of Dasha Kuret. Punk slowly crawled back to ringside and he and Satoshi worked back into the ring. Punk gave Kojima a body slam, then hit Hogan’s signature ear taunt and leg drop. Punk cracked a smile as the crowd booed him.

Kojima returned to his feet and gave Punk another big chop. Punk stumbled back, then fired back with one of his own. He worked Satoshi to the corner, then mounted him for ten punches. Punk went for a rear chin-lock, but Kojima got his foot on the ropes. Punk broke the hold immediately. Punk worked Kojima into the opposing corner and gave him a number of short-arm lariats. He called out “lariat” and “Kojima” to the camera repeatedly. Punk gave Kojima a backdrop and covered him for a two count.

The match hit 7:30 as Punk continued to beat down Kojima in the corner. He whipped Satoshi to the opposite end of the ring and went for a diving body blow, but Kojima moved. Punk crashed into the turnbuckle. Kojima lit up his chest with rapid-fire chops. Kojima hit a quick running elbow in the corner, then tossed him to the mat. He climbed to the top rope and delivered a heavy elbow drop for a cover and near fall. Taz noted that the elbow was a “little low”, and it was. Punk grabbed at his crotch.

Satoshi hit some quick fire backhand chops, then dropped Punk with a DDT. He called to the crowd. Kojima hooked Punk in for a cutter, but CM fought him off and tossed him toward the corner. Punk hit the running clothesline and held on for a Bulldog. Kojima blocked it, but Punk still took him down. Punk climbed to the top rope and perched on the turnbuckle, looking around at the crowd, as of contemplating returning the favor with a low blow. He went for the chest instead. Punk immediately transitioned into the Anaconda Vice. Kojima broke the hold with shots to the back of the head just after 10:30. A “Pepsi sucks” chant broke out. Punk signaled for the GTS.

The two men traded Mongolian chops in the center of the ring. Punk scooped Satoshi for the GTS, but Kojima elbowed free. He hit Punk with the cutter, then removed his elbow pad. Kojima sized Punk up and charged, but Punk turned him inside out with a Neckbreaker and cover for two. Punk tried to will on a small “CM Punk” chant. He chopped at Kojima’s chest and hoisted him into the position for the GTS. He stalled for a moment then tossed him up. Kojima caught the leg on the way down. He gave Punk a big Brainbuster for a cover and very close near fall.

Kojima called for the finishing Lariat. Punk ducked it and kicked Kojima in the head, then caught him with the GTS for a leg hook and three count.

WINNER: CM Punk in 13:37

Punk stared deadpan into the camera, then did push ups around the ring. He posed on the middle rope, miming a crown being placed on his head. He went to Satoshi Kojima and helped him up. Punk held his arm up before leaving the ring.

-A video package confirmed a week-long residency in Chicago, with Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and All Out all taking place in the Windy City.

-Orange Cassidy headed to the ring for his International Championship defense.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY (c) vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. DANIEL GARCIA vs. ZACK SABRE JR. – AEW International Championship match

Excalibur and company noted that three of the four men in the match are champions, but only Orange Cassidy’s is on the line. The defending champion started things out by delivering his patented lazy kicks to his opponents. Before long, Katsuyori Shibata and Zack Sabre Jr. were tossed to the outside. Daniel Garcia dropped Orange Cassidy and applied a Sharpshooter. Shibata returned to the ring quickly and kicked Garcia in the face to break the hold. Seconds later, Zack Sabre Jr. returned to the fold and began manipulating the hand and fingers of Cassidy. Garcia broke it up quickly.

Sabre Jr. and Garcia got in each other’s face and began trading quick punches. Shibata broke up the stalemate, chopping both men. The three challengers traded round-robin slaps and uppercuts. Garcia danced his way through both. Shibata and Sabre Jr. teamed up momentarily to eliminate Garcia from the equation. They then went to work on each other. Garcia clotheslined both men and started dancing again. Cassidy hopped in the ring and rolled up Garcia for a two count. All four men rose to their feet and delivered simultaneous kicks, taking everyone down.

Shibata applied an abdominal stretch on Garcia. Sabre Jr. applied one on Orange. Shibata and Sabre Jr. couldn’t stop slapping each other while in their respective holds, so Cassidy and Garcia fought out. The latter two men applied Sleeper holds on the former two and the slap fight continued. That was quickly broken up, and all four men began trading rapid fire Suplexes. The stalemate ended with Cassidy countering Garcia’s Suplex into Stundog Millionaire for a counter and near fall as the match approached 5:30.

Cassidy called for the Orange Punch on Garcia. Sabre Jr. intercepted him, grabbed his hand from the apron and pulling it over the rope. Sabre Jr. worked Cassidy to the floor. In the ring, Garcia locked Shibata with the ROH Pure Championship for a cover and near fall. Garcia worked Shibata to the corner. The crowd chanted “you’re a wrestler!” at him. Shibata shrugged off Garcia’s forearms and downed him in the corner. Shibata delivered heavy forearms of his own, then hit a running stalling dropkick in the corner. Orange Cassidy rolled back in and stalked Shibata. The two came face to face. They sat down in the center of the ring, knees almost touching. They began open-handed chopping each other on the pectoral and neck. Shibata worked Cassidy to his feet with kick face kicks. Orange begged off to stick his hands in his pockets. He hit the ropes and caught Shibata with an Orange Punch. Cassidy sold his injured hand.

Shibata shrugged off the punch and kicked Cassidy. Orange recovered and caught Shibata with Beach Break for a cover and near fall. Zack Sabre Jr. returned and stomped on Cassidy’s hand. He began twisting it, forcing Orange to stand. Orange tried to pull Zack into a mouse trap pin, but Sabre Jr. rolled through it and tired to apply a hold. Garcia broke it up quickly. Zack caught Garcia with a kick. Cassidy went up for a Stundog on Sabre Jr. Zack countered into arm and hand manipulation. Shibata kicked Sabre Jr. in the back of the head to break it up. He went for the PK, but Garcia pulled at his leg. Shibata and Sabre Jr. traded quick roll ups for two counts. Garcia broke up the latter one just before 11:00.

Sabre. Jr. went for a rolling uppercut on Garcia, but Daniel rolled him into a backslide for a two count. He hit Sabre Jr. with an underhook Piledriver. Shibata returned and caught Garcia with a PK. Cassidy exploded with an Orange Punch on Shibata. He trapped Garcia in a crucifix pin for a three count.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 11:28 to retain the AEW International Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. grabbed his, and Orange Cassidy’s title and told him that they’re not done. Shibata got involved. The announcers noted that Sabre Jr. had Cassidy’s number throughout the match. “Next time,” Sabre Jr. said, realizing he was outnumbered. He rolled out of the ring, allowing Cassidy and Shibata to share a handshake and pose.