AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV RESULTS (6/25): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Okada, MJF vs. Tanahashi, Omega vs. Ospreay, Punk vs. Kojima

AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2023 REPORT

JUNE 25, 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE PPV (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Taz

(1) MJF vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI – AEW World Hvt. Title match

Tanahashi made his entrance first and got a big ovation. MJF came out to a mixed reaction. MJF smirked during the ring introductions for Tanahashi as if to say “big deal” when fans cheered for Tanahashi.

MJF threatened to walk out on the match a few seconds in after Tanahashi got in the first shot. He returned and asked fans if they think he’s a coward. Fans cheered. He offered a handshake. Tanahashi accepted, but MJF went for a kick to the gut. Tanahashi caught his boot and then took over.

When Tanashi climbed to the top rope, the announcers talked about how the turnbuckles in AEW are different than in New Japan, which affected Tanahashi last week when he slipped. Taz said he appeared to have adjusted. He landed a senton splash for a two count.

MJF applied an abdominal stretch and did a bit where he grabbed the top rope and the ref, Bryce Remsburg, was blocked. The ref reacted to fans telling on MJF, so MJF released the grip on the rope. The ref returned to the same position and MJF grabbed the top rope again. This time, the ref caught him counted all the way to five. MJF asked what he was gong to do about it and called him an asshole. The ref kicked MJF’s hand off the top rope. Tanahashi then took over.

Excalibur noted that MJF had sent out a scheduled tweet saying he’d have won by now. MJF knocked Tanahashi off the top rope and crotched him. Then MJF landed a superplex for a two count. Fans chanted “Tanahashi! / MJF!” MJF went for a Heat Seeker, but Tanahashi shoved MJF off of him. MJF landed awkwardly on his knee and sold an injury. He then drove Tanahashi over his knee, but that aggravated the injury. Tanahashi took over.

Tanahashi climbed to the top rope and went for the High Fly Flow, but MJF lifted his knees. MJF was going to use his belt as a weapon, but the ref yanked it away from him. Tanahashi rolled up MJF, but the ref was late to count. Tanahashi took issue with the ref being out of position. MJF pulled out his Dynamite Diamond Ring and KO’d Tanahashi for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 14:00 to retain the AEW World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was what that match needed to be – nothing more and nothing less. MJF was fully in his despicable character mode and Tanahashi put up a spirited fight.)

(2) C.M. PUNK vs. SATOSHI KOJIMA – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarter Finals Match

Kojima came out first to a nice reaction. Punk came out to a big reaction, mostly boos but definitely his supporters cheering too. Punk reacted to the crowd and seemed to be eating up the antagonistic aspects of the crowd reaction. He made a production of taking off his shirt before the bell. The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. After some fighting at ringside a few minutes in, Punk took control. He cupped his ear and then landed a legdrop, doing a Hulk Hogan routine. Fans booed. Taz asked, “Did he just do a legdrop?!”

Kojima got up and got the better of Punk during a chop exchange. Punk kicked his leg and then mounted him in the corner and punched away at him. At 10:00 Punk landed a top rope elbowdrop for a two count. He then shifted into an Anaconda Vice mid-ring. Punk got that crazed look on his face. Kojima threw a flurry of ridge hands at Punk’s head to escape.

Punk set up a Go To Sleep next, but Kojima elbowed free. Punk got rubber legs as Kojima chopped away at his neck and then landed a Koji Cutter. Kojima took off his elbow pad. Kelly said, “If he hits his lariat, he wins; it’s that simple. Punk ducked and landed a neckbreaker for a two count. A “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Loud boos drowned it out seconds later.

Kojima blocked another GTS attempt and then landed a counter move for a near fall. He signaled for his lariat again. Punk ducked again and then landed a high roundkick followed by a GTS to the gut for the win.

Punk side-eyed the camera at ringside and then did push-ups to show he still had plenty of strength and endurance left. He stood on the second rope and smiled with his arms crossed as his music played. He then kneeled over Kojima who was still sellling being knocked out. Punk spoke to him and then helped him sit up and eventually stand. Punk raised Kojima’s arm and saluted him. He then left the ring.

WINNER: Punk in 14:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: Obviously the result was never in doubt, but it didn’t really matter because this match was about Punk’s first singles match since All Out last year and the crowd response. Punk looked good here and seems to be relishing getting this kind of intense crowd response, with a fun mix of pro and con. Punk has a swagger to him right now, which really was key to win over fans because his popularity was built around that self-confidence and brash attitude, plus looking really good in the ring. He’s checking those boxes.)

-A commercial aired announcing Collision’s return to United Center for Collision on Sept. 2 and All out the next night also at United Center. Rampage will also take place at the Now Arena for Rampage on Friday night.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. DANIEL GARCIA vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. ZACK SABRE JR. – AEW International Title match

All four squared off as the bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Cassidy did slo-mo kicks, but then went on a flurry of offense. Garcia took Cassidy down and applied a submission hol dmid-ring. Shibata broke it up. ZSJ then went knocked Shibata out of the ring and applied a hold on Cassidy. Garcia returned and kicked ZSJ. Shibata and ZSJ chopped each other. Garcia tried to join in, but Shibata shoved him away. Shibata and ZSJ had enough of Garcia and turned against him with a two-on-one attack.