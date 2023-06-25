AEW announces Chicago takeover ahead of All Out PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced their annual All Out PPV event for September 3 in Chicago at the United Center.

The company revealed the news during the Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday night. In addition to All Out, the company announced that they would take over Chicago in the week leading up to the PPV. AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage would emanate from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. AEW Collision will are live from the United Center and then the All Out PPV would take place from the United Center as well.

AEW TAKES OVER CHICAGO!

-Wednesday, August 30th: AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the NOW Arena!

-Saturday Sept 2nd: #AEWCollision at the United Center

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023

Dynamite will air on August 30, Rampage on September 1, AEW Collision on September 2, and AEW All Out on September 3.

