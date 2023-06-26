VIP AUDIO 6/25 – AEW Forbidden Door PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full review of Okada-Danielson, Ospreay-Omega, MJF-Tanahashi, Sanada-Perry, Storm-Willow, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for full analysis of AEW Forbidden Door including the MJF defense of the AEW World Title against Tanahashi, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, Sanada defending the IWGP Title against Jack Perry, Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchik Okada in a dream match main event, Toni Storm defending against Willow Nightingale, and much more including some wild tag matches. Key talking points besides match quality include the Perry heel turn, Willow’s strong showing, wrestlers faking legit injuries to add drama and play on fans’ emotions, the All Out announcement, Don Callis’s interference despite being banned from ringside, and more.

