FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett, talk AEW Forbidden Door, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett. They preview the upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov. They close the show by discussing AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply