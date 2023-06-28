Sgt. Slaughter opens up on Lacey Evans using his finisher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sgt. Slaughter says he wishes he was asked before Lacey Evans started using his Camel Clutch finisher.

In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Slaughter opened up about Evans taking the Camel Clutch and tradition in the pro wrestling business.

“I would think the writer or somebody would call me up and say, ‘Hey, you mind if we use the Cobra Clutch?’ or maybe call it something else,” Slaughter said. “DiBiase brought it in, and when I was gone with ‘G.I. Joe,’ he used it as The Million Dollar Dream… She could have maybe come up with another name of it, but just to call it the Cobra Clutch?

“I had to end up using the Camel Clutch when I came back because DiBiase was using my hold, so I asked Khosrow, I said, ‘Is it okay if I use your move?’ ‘Oh yes, Sarge, it would be an honor for you to use that.’ That’s the way the business was, you respected your talent and the people that you worked with. I would never have used it unless he would have said, ‘Yes, go ahead and use it,’ because he’s the one that made it famous.”

Lacey Evans recently returned to WWE with a gimmick similar to Slaughter’s. Evans is a former a marine.

