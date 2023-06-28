WWE Raw Ratings Report: Hourly viewership, key demo rating, yearly average data, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network (6/26) averaged 1.977 million viewers over three hours, with hourly viewership of 2.074, 2.053, and 1.803 million viewers. That’s above last week’s total of 1.821 million viewers and a bit above the yearly average through 26 weeks of 1.906 million viewers.

One year ago, Raw averaged 1.951 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.61 rating, up from 0.56 the prior week. It’s the highest demo rating since the 0.76 rating for the Apr. 3 episode earlier this year.

Raw finished in positions 2, 3, and 4 among all cable shows on Monday night, behind only the College World Series on ESPN, which drew a 0.85 demo rating and total average viewership of 3.428 million.

This episode of Raw headlined with Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, plus featured a Women’s Money in the Bank Summit and Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS