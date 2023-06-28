VIP AUDIO 6/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Forbidden Door fallout with Omega and Danielson, Carmelo Hayes on Raw, Dom-Cody, MITB preview, Bloodline, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thoughts on the fallout from AEW Forbidden Door including the selling of injuries as if they were real by Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, Danielson’s broken arm and mindset heading into the match, and how “The Final Countdown” song surprised Bryan

AEW Collision’s week two ratings and what they indicate

Carmelo Hayes’s debut on Raw including losing

The chemistry with Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes

A preview with predictions regarding WWE Monday in the Bank.

The latest with the Usos.

The door cracking open with Stardom and AEW.

And more.

