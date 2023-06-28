News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Machado preview Money in the Bank, talk Collision week two rating dropoff, Forbidden Door controversies, more (162 min.)

June 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:

  • The big viewership drop for the second edition of AEW Collision
  • C.M. Punk’s fiery personality since his return
  • Detailed WWE Money in the Bank preview including how many winners can be ruled in as almost for sure
  • Thoughts on the top controversies coming out of AEW Forbidden Door

