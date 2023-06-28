FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Machado preview Money in the Bank, talk Collision week two rating dropoff, Forbidden Door controversies, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:

The big viewership drop for the second edition of AEW Collision

C.M. Punk’s fiery personality since his return

Detailed WWE Money in the Bank preview including how many winners can be ruled in as almost for sure

Thoughts on the top controversies coming out of AEW Forbidden Door

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO