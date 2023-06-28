FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Machado preview Money in the Bank, talk Collision week two rating dropoff, Forbidden Door controversies, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:
- The big viewership drop for the second edition of AEW Collision
- C.M. Punk’s fiery personality since his return
- Detailed WWE Money in the Bank preview including how many winners can be ruled in as almost for sure
- Thoughts on the top controversies coming out of AEW Forbidden Door
