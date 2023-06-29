AEW DYNAMITE ON-SITE NOTES: What happened off TV including Sting updating his injury, non-TV match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show last night, listeners Chris and Katie joined the show as the on-site correspondent for Dynamite in Hamilton, Ont. The following are notes from that call…

-The lower bowl was 40 percent full and got a little thin toward the top of the bowl. The crowd was pretty good sized. The crowd wasn’t as intense as in Toronto, but they were into the show.

-There was a pre-Dynamite match with Ethan Page beating Preston Vance. Ethan is from Hamilton and he got a good pop.

-Surprisingly, the Elite were not well-received in Hamilton. It seemed like a lot more families and locals were at this event compared to Forbidden Door in Toronto, which featured a lot of fans who drove in front big U.S. East Coast cities and flew in from around the country. I didn’t see one kid at AEW events over the weekend, but there were many here tonight.

-The crowd was more favorable toward C.M. Punk, so that’s something to watch. During The Elite vs. Dark Order match, fans tried to get “C.M. Punk” chants going. I am on “Team Elite” and tried to drown them out, but it wasn’t working as well this time. The Elite was getting booed which surprised me. The “C.M. Punk” chants were going well and so we did an “Elite” chant. We were about ten rows up and Hangman Page looked right up toward us and encouraged it. He knew what was going on.

-Jack Perry got a lot a pretty good negative reaction from the crowd. Usually I cringe when Perry talks on the mic, but this was decent.

-Biggest pop went to Sting after the main event. After Dynamite ended, Sting said he has some loose teeth and will need some stitches.

-The low point was Ruby Soho’s promo, unfortunately.

-There weren’t many reactions to the videos since this arena doesn’t have a big screen in the center so it was easy to ignore or miss.

-We left before the Rampage taping since we had already seen two events over the weekend too.

