AEW announces third Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 29, 2023

AEW Grand Slam 3 has officially been announced by the company and will take place on September 20. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW will run both Dynamite and Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the company did not reveal whether or not Collision will take place from that venue as well.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale on July 22. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

