FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #232 (6-21-93) of the PWTorch including Clash of the Champions 23, Hogan quits WWF, Flair returns to the ring, WCW mini movies, more (145 min.)

June 30, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the seventy-sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #232 of the PWTorch including Flair’s in-ring return, Hulk Hogan gives notice to the WWF and brings Brutus Beefcake and Jimmy Hart with him, a full review of Clash of the Champions 23 with an unexpectedly great title match, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

