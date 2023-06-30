WWE Smackdown Results (6/30): Keller’s report on Asuka defends against Charlotte, Logan Paul on Gayson Waller Effect, KO & Sami vs. Pretty Deadly, Reigns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 30, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the sellout crowd of 18,617 and noted it’s their first time in the O2 Arena in four years.

-They aired clips of the latest happenings with The Bloodline and then hyped that both teams involved in the Bloodline Civil War will face off tonight. They also promoted the Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair match and Logan Paul’s appearance.

(1) SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – WWE Tag Team Title match

Mike Rome began formal ring introductions and the crowd popped as KO’s music played. Sami’s music played and he joined KO in the entrance area. Fans sang his song. Then Pretty Deadly came out and a disco ball lowered above them in the ring. Barrett, as usual, touted his confidence in them as a team. The bell rang seven minutes into the show. A cheap shot by Prince on Sami from the ring apron gave Wilson the chance to take control. Sami rolled to the floor where Prince threw him into the announce desk. They cut to a break a minute in. [c]

KO got the hot-tag after the break and cleared the ring of both Wilson and Prince. He charged at Prince and Wilson at ringside with consecutive clotheslines. The crowd ate it up. After some chaos, Pretty Deadly landed their Debonair double-team finisher for a near fall on KO at 9:00.

A minute later Sami hot-tagged in and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Wilson for a near fall. A minute later, Wilson pulled himself under the ring apron and then switched places when the ref was distracted checking on Sami with an eye poke. Then Wilson rolled up Sami from behind as he reached down to get at Prince and scored a near fall. Sami came back with an exploder suplex on Wilson. KO blocked an interfering Prince with a stunner and then Sami finished Wilson with a Helluva Kick.

WINNERS: Sami & KO in 11:00 to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-A clip aired of the incident backstage last week with Solo Sikoa and Ridge Holland that led to Sikoa vs. Sheamus wrestling later.

-An interview from earlier aired with Megan Morant interviewing Adam Pearce. In walked Sheamus, Holland, and Butch. Holland said he wanted a match. Pearce said he already had him scheduled for a match with Austin Theory. Holland asked if it was a title match. Pearce said if he beats Theory, he’ll be in contention for that title. Holland was satisfied.

-Theory made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) AUSTIN THEORY vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Cole exclaimed, “It is Fight Night!” Holland overpowered Theory. Theory took over and threw Holland shoulder-first into the ringpost leading to a two count. Cole said Theory can’t stop talking about beating John Cena at WrestleMania. Barrett said he wishes he could sing from the rooftops that he beat Cena at WrestleMania. Holland made a comeback and played to the crowd. Theory chopped Holland in the throat and then yanked his throat into the top rope. Cole said it was already injured. Theory then landed a dropkick for the win.

WINNER: Theory in 3:00.

-Afterward, Theory went back after Holland. Sheamus ran out for the save at full speed. Theory ducked a Sheamus attempt at a Brogue kick and bailed out to the floor. He mouthed off at Sheamus before returning to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: They continued to show no interest in protecting Holland at all. It was a good win for Theory who needed a solid win. This all points to a Sheamus title shot against Theory.)

-Cole hyped the Bloodline segment later. [c]

-A vignette aired with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Karrion said the last time he faced A.J. Styles, it felt phenomenal to hear him gasping for air. He bragged that he beat him in only three moves. He said next week is check mate.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think this remains the best way to feature Kross rather than a standard interview that most wrestlers do because he loses a lot of his mystique that way.)

-A six minute video package aired on The Bloodline saga.

-Bayley and Iyo Sky made their entrance. [c]

(3) BAYLEY (w/Iyo Sky) vs. SHOTZI – Bayley’s Money in the Bank slot at stake



As Shotzi made her ring entrance, they replayed Bayley interfering to help Sky beat Shotzi three weeks ago. The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Bayley took initial control. Shotzi made a quick comeback with a barrage of offense and a two count 30 seconds into the match. Bayley bailed out to chat with Sky. Shotzi leaped through the ropes and landed a crossbody press on Sky. Bayley ran back into the ring. Shotzi kicked her, but Bayley landed a belly-to-belly for a two count. They showed Zelina Vega watching on a monitor backstage. Fans sang throughout the match. Shotzi made a comeback with a DDT. Shotzi landed a running hip attack in the corner at 3;00. Sky put Bayley’s boot on the bottom rope to stop the ref’s count. Shotzi grabbed Sky. Bayley raked Shotzi’s eyes from behind as the ref was scolding Sky. Bayley then finished Shotzi with a Rose Plant. Cole said Bayley retained her position in the MITB match.

WINNER: Bayley at 3:30.

-Cole threw to a sponsored video on the men’s MITB match focused on Logan Paul.

-A clip aired of the Usos stereo superkicking Solo. Cole plugged that Roman Reigns would return later in the show for a segment with the Usos.

-Backstage, Sky and Bayley were celebrating when Shotzi charged at them. She was stereo suplexed by Sky and Bayley onto a plastic table backstage. Bayley yelled at her as Sky held her.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s no teasing of dissension between Bayley and Sky or discontent on Sky’s part with Bayley’s tactics. Not sure if that helps her hurts her odds of winning MITB.)

[HOUR TWO]

-The Grayson Waller Effect: Ring announcer Mike Rome gave Waller his usual bombastic superlative-filled introduction. Waller said his guest is known in the U.K. as the man who made KSI famous. Out came Logan Paul, clapping above his head as he walked to the ring. As fans booed, Waller said, “It’s clear these London fans love you.” Logan said it would mean a whole lot to win MITB in London. He said he doesn’t know why fans are booing him because they’ve seen him compete against every champion. He said his dreams don’t end until he has “WWE Championship gold around his belt.” (He meant waist, I think.) He said after he wins MITB, he might cash in to get revenge against Seth Rollins or “finish what I started and take down the Tribal Chief.” He said he might even cash it in, though. He said he might just take the briefcase and smack L.A. Knight with it. Waller said he’d like to see that. L.A. Knight’s music played.

Knight strutted out as cheers rang out. (Our on-site report verifies that Knight got the second biggest pop of the night.) He said every time he walks out, the whole world jumps to its feet. He said he has all the respect in the world for Logan making a name for himself on social media and YouTube, “but right now, you’re standing in my ring.” He said tomorrow night, he has to realize that the odds are on him for a reason.” He said he’s the one and only megastar with everyone saying his name. Logan stood up and said all he sees is someone who was “supposed to be a manager in WWE after 20 years of a lackluster career.” Knight told London to tell Logan who’s game this is. Fans yelled “L.A. Knight!” Logan told them to go get another pint and said the fans are drunk and should go home.

(Keller’s Analysis: That felt like a shift of Knight into a babyface slot, but we’ll see who his next singles opponents are after MITB. Knight exchanging words with Logan is a good boost for Knight, although he’s so over right now, maybe he’s giving Logan a rub in the eyes of some WWE fans.)

Santos Escobar came out and made his case. Butch then charged out to his music and he attacked Logan. Fans popped when he kneed him off his stool. Butch attacked Knight. Escobar leaped off the top rope onto Knight at ringside. Logan tackled Butch over the announce desk and punched away at him. They cut to a break as the fight continued. [c]

(4) SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. BUTCH

Logan remained at ringside to watch this impromptu three-way match. Knight scored a near fall on Butch. Escobar returned to the ring. They cut to Logan taking a big swig out of an energy drink that presumably sponsors him. Escobar took Butch off the top rope with a hurancanrana for a near fall, broken up by Knight. Knight rallied and scored a two count on Escobar. He then dropped ringside and got in Logan’s face. They exchanged words. Escobar leaped at Knight, but Knight ducked and so he knocked Logan down. Escobar then leaped off the top rope toward Butch, but Butch punched him out of mid-air and landed his Bitter End finisher for the three count.

WINNER: Butch in about 4:00.

-Afterward, Butch slid a ladder into the ring and was going to climb a ladder, but Knight intervened and began climbing. Logan attacked Knight and climbed the ladder. Butch yanked him down and clotheslined him over the top rope. Butch then climbed the ladder and pulled down the briefcase. Cole said someone’s life will be altered forever.

-Styles, with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, said that Kross beat him in three moves, but that’s because he didn’t play by the rules. He said he’s got Michin to offset Scarlett now, so he accepted his challenge.

-Charlotte began her ring entrance. [c]

(5) ASUKA vs. CHARLOTTE – Women’s Title match

Asuka made her ring entrance. Cole explained that Bianca Belair has been upset she hasn’t gotten her rematch. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Barrett said, “The people of England are sticklers for the rules; we like order, because if you don’t have order, you have chaos.” Charlotte kipped up after a back suplex a minute in. Asuka gave a charging Charlotte double-knees (which looked sloppy) and scored a two count. Asuka landed a backstabber at 2:00. With both down, they cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Asuka countered a figure-four attempt into a small package for a two count. Charlotte speared Asuka for a two count. They showed Belair watching from the front row. Barrett complained that she found a loophole in being banned from ringside. Charlotte climbed to the top rope and moonsaulted onto Asuka on the floor. She then walked over toward Asuka and chopped her right in front of Belair. Belair showed off her ticket (rather obnoxiously). Barrett said she was drawing attention to herself and waving her ticket in the face of the wrestlers. Charlotte went for a kick to Asuka, but Asuka ducked and the kick connected with Belair. A minute later, Belair attacked Asuka after she rolled to the floor. The ref called for the DQ. Barrett said that’s exactly why Pearce banned her.

WINNER: No contest in 8:00.

-Belair cleared the announce table. Charlotte told Belair this was her match. Belair punched her and told her not to put her hand in her face. Belair avoided a charging Charlotte at ringside and sent her into the ringside steps. Asuka attacked Belair, but Belair dropped her over the announce table. Belair turned back to Charlotte and gave her a K.O.D. onto Asuka on the table. She stood on the table and twirled her hair. Cole said Belair “sent a big-time message.”

(Keller’s Analysis: So how does Cole justify defending or even being neutral regarding Belair’s actions? She ruined a title match. This was dumb. And the match was a total mess.)

-Another Bloodline video package aired showing Solo attacking Jimmy Uso four months ago. [c]

-Cole and Barrett hyped the Money in the Bank line-up.

-The Bloodline made their ring entrance. [c]

-Reigns stood in the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns said he allowed his cousins to come out there and say “We the ones.” He said the truth is, he’s the one and the only one. He said some may believe he’s arrogant and a narcissist. He said he is the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief and the greatest of all time, but he’s also the only one who cares about his cousins. He said he’s given them one opportunity after another and allowed them into the promised land.

He said he’s the only one who wants to give them a second chance. He said what they need to do is “come out to the ring and bow down and acknowledge him and apologize and then let’s move on.” He had an intense, menacing look on his face.

The Usos came out to their music. Jimmy said Roman has the whole thing twisted. He asked if he really thinks they’re trying to get back into the Bloodline. He said it’s all about consequences, and he asked Reigns if he’s thought about the consequences of him losing. He said the last time he got pinned was three years ago, and the next time is tomorrow night.

Jey said they’re going to war at Money in the Bank. He said when he loses, he’ll be the only one out. He said he won’t be Tribal Chief anymore after losing. Jey said he doesn’t want to be Tribal Chief. He asked Jimmy if he wants to be Tribal Chief. Jimmy said no. They said they have someone else who gets their vote. They looked over at Solo. Reigns broke into hysterical laughter. Solo side-eyed him; he appeared offended. Reigns’s laughter stopped and he looked, perhaps, intimidated by Solo. After an uncomfortable moment, Reigns told them to shut their mouths and not talk to him like that.

Jey stepped onto the ring apron. Reigns approached him and yelled that he is nothing without him. Reigns said the fans don’t care about him. Jey pie-faced Reigns. Jimmy then superkicked him. Solo attacked the Usos as Cole yelled, “The Civil War has begun!” Solo and Jimmy brawled at ringside. Jey got the better of Reigns in the ring. The Usos superkicked security guys sent into the ring by Pearce. Then more security showed up to try to separate them. Reigns threw security guys around. Jey took a running leap over the top rope and tackled Reigns as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hot angle with some intriguing mind games by the Usos and a hint of issues between Reigns and Solo eventually.)