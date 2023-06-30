6/30 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Logan Paul on Grayson Waller Effect, Zayn/Owens vs. Pretty Deadly Undisputed Tag Team Title, Asuka vs. Charlotte Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 30, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND AT O2 ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed a graphic in memory of Darren “Droz” Drozdov, who passed away earlier today.

-The camera panned the audience and Michael Cole introduced the show. He said it’s the first time they’ve been in the O2 Arena in over four years. They then showed a quick recap of Jey Uso leaving the Bloodline. After the video, they hyped a face to face segment with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos. They then previewed the Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. They finished the preview segment with a graphic for Logan Paul on the Grayson Waller Effect.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance in the arena. Sami Zayn followed suit.

-They showed Cole and Wade Barrett ringside. Barrett said the atmosphere will rival anywhere on Earth. He said the place was packed.

-Owens and Zayn stood in the ring as the crowd continued to sing Zayn’s song.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. Pretty Deadly wore jackets that said “and new” under the arms. A disco ball dropped from the ceiling and spun around as Pretty Deadly got into the ring.

(1) KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN (c) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Wilson started against Zayn. Wilson grabbed a waistlock and Zayn reversed into an armlock. Wilson spun out and put Zayn in a headlock. Zayn shot Wilson off the ropes. Wilson went over then under before Zayn took him down with an armdrag. Wilson shoved Zayn into the ropes and the ref forced a break. Prince attacked Zayn from behind. Wilson went after Zayn and punched away at him before he choked Zayn with the bottom rope. Prince tagged in. Prince tossed Zayn to the outside and followed him out. Wilson and Prince slammed Zayn into the announce table. [c]

Back from break, Pretty Deadly was in control. Wilson stomped Zayn and covered him for a two count. Wilson put Zayn in another headlock. Zayn fought out with a jawbreaker. Prince tagged in and stopped Zayn from getting to Owens. Zayn fought Prince off and tagged in Owens. Owens hit the ring and punched Prince down. Owens stomped on Prince. Owens went over and punched Wilson. Owens then clotheslined Prince over the top rope then knocked Wilson off the apron. Owens dropped to the outside and took out Prince and Wilson with clotheslines. Owens hit a running senton on Prince then tossed him back into the ring. Owens sent Prince to the corner then hit him with a running cannonball. Owens went to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb. Owens made the cover and got a two count as Wilson made the save. Owens sold his left leg. Zayn hit the ring and took out Wilson. Owens went for a Stunner on Prince but his leg gave way. Wilson pulled Zayn off the apron and tossed him into the steps. Prince went after the leg of Owens then tagged in Wilson. Wilson hit the Dry Martini and covered Owens for a near fall. Wilson tagged Prince back in. They hit Spilt Milk on Owens and Prince made the cover. Zayn broke up the count at two. Wilson tossed Zayn to the outside then charged Owens. Owens pulled the top rope down and sent Wilson to the outside. Owens countered Prince and hit him with a German suplex. Owens tagged in Zayn as Prince tagged in Wilson. Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Wilson for a near fall. Zayn pulled Wilson from the apron as Wilson held onto the ring apron. Wilson poked Zayn in the eye then covered Prince with the apron. Zayn revealed Prince as Wilson rolled Zayn up for a near fall. Zayn knocked Prince off the apron then hit Wilson with an exploder suplex. Owens hit the ring and gave Prince the Stunner. Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Wilson and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in 12:00 to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

(McDonald’s Analysis: A little formulaic but there was nothing wrong with it. I didn’t expect Pretty Deadly to win, even though I was hoping for it. Solid match. The clean finish was nice and it’s a good win for Zayn and Owens with how Pretty Deadly has been portrayed lately. I wish it wasn’t so definitive as it seems Zayn and Owens are so far ahead of the other tag teams. With that being the case, it will be hard to justify beating them and putting the titles on another team. Oddly, the tag division might actually be deep enough to sustain itself right now, and may not need Zayn and Owens, who could both do a lot to help the World title situation on Raw.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video package on Solo Sikoa and Sheamus’ interactions last week on Smackdown.

-Megan Morant welcomed Adam Pearce. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch appeared. Sheamus asked for a match with Sikoa against Holland. Pearce said it couldn’t happen tonight. Holland asked if he wasn’t worthy. Pearce said that Holland was in a match, but it was against Austin Theory. Holland asked if he got a title match if he beat Theory. Pearce said a win would put him in title contention. The Brawling Brutes chanted fight night.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Theory against Ridge Holland. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. Cole said that it’s “fight night”. Sheamus and Butch cheered Holland on and let him go the ring by himself.

(2) AUSTIN THEORY vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

They locked up and Holland took Theory to the corner. Theory countered and Holland lifted Theory and took him to the opposite corner. Holland chopped Theory down. Theory rolled to the apron. Holland went after Theory but Theory punched Holland. Theory tried to roll through the ropes but Holland stopped him and spun Theory around. Holland lifted Theory and slammed him with a delayed suplex. Holland made the cover for a two count. Holland sent Theory to the corner and Theory fought out. Theory took Holland down and made the cover for a two count. Theory stomped at the arm of Holland. Theory posed for the crowd. Theory put Holland in a front facelock. Holland fought out and took Theory down with a clothesline followed by a belly to belly and a slam. Holland hit a double underhook suplex then motioned for a powerslam. Theory slid to the apron then knocked Holland in the throat. Theory rolled through the ropes and hit a dropkick to Holland’s throat. Theory then covered Holland for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was quicker than I expected. I like when wrestlers win with moves that aren’t their normal finisher and this was a good example of that. Holland is fine, but this is where he lands on the totem pole and someone of Theory’s stature should be beating someone like Holland in three minutes. This is what they need to do with Theory moving forward. Have him exploit a weakness his opponent has and just beat them clean. He doesn’t have to be a cheat and a weasel all the time.)

-Theory posed with the United States title then beat Holland down. Sheamus hit the ring and chased Theory to the outside. Theory taunted Sheamus from ringside. Sheamus checked on Holland as Theory left up the ramp.

-They showed a video of Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. They then showed a graphic for tonight’s face to face. Cole hyped the segment and said the Bloodline is going to explode tonight. [c]

-Karrion Kross was in the back. He called A.J. Styles one of the most decorated competitors of all time. Kross said that it felt phenomenal to have Styles gasping for air. Kross said it was a game of chess and he beat Styles with three moves. He then said that next week is going to be checkmate.

-Cole and Barrett were ringside. Barrett said he’s sure that Styles will accept Kross’ challenge. Cole threw to a video package on the history of the Bloodline. The end of the video showed Jimmy and Jey siding against Reigns. The narrator hyped the Bloodline Civil War and asked who would be the ones. After the video, they showed a graphic for the match and Cole said it will culminate tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was a powerful video package and really well done. They glossed over some of the stuff in the beginning of the story, but really hammered home the incidents that have occurred over the last couple of months. Good stuff and just something that WWE routinely knocks out of the park. This match feels important. After this video, and seeing Jey’s turn again, I really hope this is all a ruse and he’s revealed to be with Reigns tomorrow. It’s unlikely, but you never know.)

-Bayley made her entrance. Cole said that Bayley will face Shotzi with Bayley’s spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match on the line. [c]

-Shotzi made her entrance. Cole said that her tank didn’t clear customs. Cole then threw to a video recap of Iyo Sky’s victory over Shotzi with Bayley’s help. The video then shifted to Shotzi’s challenge to Bayley, which Sky accepted for her.

(3) BAYLEY (w/ Iyo Sky) vs. SHOTZI – Bayley’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Slot on the Line

Bayley beat on Shotzi. Shotzi reversed and slammed Bayley face first. Shotzi hit a running knee then a big punch. She covered Bayley for a quick two count. Bayley rolled to the outside and Sky checked on her. Shotzi dove through the ropes and took out Sky. Bayley attacked Shotzi from behind and hit the Bayley to Belly. Bayley made the cover for a two count. Bayley attempted another cover and got another two count. The crowd chanted for Bayley. Bayley went for a suplex and Shotzi countered into a DDT. Shotzi blocked a punch then punched away at Bayley before she hit a knee. Bayley fought Shotzi off. Bayley ducked a kick. Bayley charged Shotzi in the corner and Shotzi moved. Bayley rolled Shotzi up for a two count. Shotzi charged Bayley and hit her with a senton in the corner. Shotzi covered Bayley after a DDT but Sky put Bayley’s foot on the rope. The ref and Shotzi were distracted by Sky. Bayley raked Shotzi’s eyes then hit the Rose Plant for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 4:00 to retain her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match

(McDonald’s Analysis: The crowd was really into Bayley here. I forgot all about that happening at Clash at the Castle. Good sign for Bayley, but that could be a little awkward if it continues tomorrow as Sky is likely to get the win and further the break up between the two. It could make for an interesting dynamic. This match was nothing. Shotzi is really awkward in the ring and she never gets any better.)

-Cole threw to a video package on Logan Paul’s entry in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. After the video, they showed a graphic for Paul on the Grayson Waller Effect. Cole hyped the segment for after the break. [c]

-Sky and Bayley were in the back gloating. Shotzi appeared and said she wasn’t done. Shotzi tried to attack them but Sky and Bayley beat her down then slammed Shotzi on a card table. Bayley pulled out scissors and cut a piece of Shotzi’s hair. Bayley called Shotzi a freak. Bayley and Sky walked off.

-The Grayson Waller Effect started with shots of Waller. He was then given his ridiculous introduction as spotlights shined throughout the arena. Waller was in the ring. He said they’re twenty-four hours away from Money in the Bank. Waller said his guest is one of the favorites to win and is a social media mega star. Waller introduced Logan Paul.

[HOUR TWO]

-Paul made his entrance to a chorus of boos from the crowd. Barrett said that Paul goes viral whenever he steps out of his front door. Paul entered the ring. Waller said this is as big as it gets. Waller said the fans love Paul. He said that Paul is in his first Money in the Bank match. Waller asked Paul what it would be like to have the contract. Paul said it would mean a lot in London. He said he didn’t know why the crowd was booing him. He said his dreams don’t end until he has WWE gold around his belt. Paul said he could get his revenge against Rollins or take down Reigns. Paul said he might not even cash in, he might just smack L.A. Knight with the briefcase.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a huge pop from the crowd. Knight said Paul has proven a lot with what he’s been given. Knight said he hasn’t been given anything, but everyone cheers him. Knight said he has respect for Paul making himself a name on YouTube but now, he’s standing in Knight’s ring. Knight said the odds are on him for a reason because he’s the only mega star. Paul asked who Knight was a mega star too. Paul said that Knight was supposed to be a manager after a lackluster twenty year career. Knight said if Paul hasn’t heard, he’s not listening loud enough. The crowd said it’s L.A. Knight’s game.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Escobar said they need to get one thing straight. Escobar said Paul wants the briefcase and Knight thinks he already won. Escobar said he needs it. Escobar said he and Zelina Vega are going to win.

-Butch made his entrance and ran down the ramp. Butch took out Paul and knocked him out of the ring. Escobar took out Knight with a dive off the top rope. Butch and Paul fought over the announce table. Paul hit Butch with forearms as they cut to break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Grayson Waller really doesn’t matter much, huh? Anyway, Knight was the star here. By a mile. The crowd was so into everything he said and did. Paul’s jab was lame and no one reacted to it because it didn’t mean anything and it makes Paul look out of touch considering how over Knight is now. Knight was the ultra babyface here against the douche that is Logan Paul. Escobar was fine, but he’s so bland now that no one cares. Butch’s role in this was perfect and it makes sense that he would immediately go after Paul.)

-They showed another commercial for the Bloodline Civil War.

(4) SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. BUTCH vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Escobar battled Butch in the ring. They both missed kicks then kipped up. Knight hit the ring and hit DDT’s on both men. Escobar rolled to the outside and Knight stomped Butch in the corner. Escobar was in the other corner. Knight hit him with a knee. Butch shoved Knight toward Escobar who sent Knight to the apron. Butch took out Escobar then stomped on Knight’s fingers. Knight landed a big back suplex slam and covered Butch for a two count. Escobar took down Butch with a hurricanrana. Escobar sent Knight to the corner with Butch then charged and hit them with double knees. Escobar put Butch on the top rope and hit him with a Frankensteiner. Escobar made the cover but Knight broke it up. Escobar lifted Knight to his shoulders but Knight got free and slammed Escobar. Knight came off the ropes with an elbow drop and made the cover for a two count. Knight rolled Escobar back into the ring and got in Logan Paul’s face at ringside. Escobar dove through the ropes. Knight moved and Escobar hit Paul. Escobar landed a kick on Butch. Escobar came off the top rope but Butch caught him with a punch. Butch landed the Bitter End to Escobar and got the win.

WINNER: Butch in 4:00

-Butch got a ladder and put it in the ring. Butch set up the ladder and started climbing it. Knight tossed Butch aside and started to climb. Paul tossed Knight aside and climbed. Butch got involved again and tossed Paul out of the way before he climbed the ladder and posed with the briefcase.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was a mess in a lot of ways, but it worked for what it was. I wish we had gotten to see more of the match live as I like all three guys and wish they were all a bigger part of Smackdown every week. Butch getting the win was fine and made sense given the UK atmosphere. Also, he has no chance tomorrow, so it made sense to have him with the briefcase at the end as it doesn’t really spoil anything.)

-A.J. Styles was in the back with the O.C. Styles said that Kross thinks this is a game. Styles said if Kross can’t keep his poodle on a leash, he has someone who will. Michin appeared. Styles then accepted Kross’ challenge for next week.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Cole called her a mega star. They showed a graphic for Asuka against Charlotte. Cole said that Charlotte is looking to win her fifteenth Women’s Championship. [c]

-Asuka made her entrance. Cole mentioned that Charlotte ended Asuka’s 914 day undefeated streak. Barrett called Asuka a twisted individual.

-Formal ring introductions took place. Bianca Belair was shown at ringside with a ticket in her hand. Charlotte pointed her out.

(5) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. ASUKA (c) – WWE Women’s Championship Match

The bell rang twenty-four minutes into the hour. Charlotte landed chops on Asuka and Asuka went down. Asuka recovered and hit a German suplex. Asuka splashed Charlotte in the corner and Charlotte caught Asuka. Charlotte landed a suplex of her own then kipped up. Charlotte and Asuka collided awkwardly. Charlotte then made a cover after another awkward collision. Charlotte adjusted and covered Asuka again for a two count. Charlotte climbed to the top rope and Asuka pulled her down. Charlotte hit a big boot but Asuka countered with a backstabber. Both women were down. Cole asked who was going to win the title as they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Charlotte was in control. Asuka was down and Charlotte climbed to the top rope. Charlotte came off with a moonsault but Asuka moved. Charlotte landed on her feet and went for a standing moonsault but Asuka got her knees up. Asuka went for an armbar, then Charlotte went for a Figure Eight. Charlotte hit Asuka with a spear and made the cover for a two count. Asuka rolled to the outside. Charlotte climbed to the top rope. Charlotte came off with a moonsault and sort of bumped into Asuka to knock her down. Charlotte chopped Asuka in front of Belair. Charlotte charged and tried to kick Asuka but Asuka moved and Charlotte kicked Belair. Belair hopped the rail and attacked Asuka. The ref called for the DQ.

WINNER: No Contest in 8:00

-Charlotte confronted Belair. Belair attacked Charlotte and tossed her into the ring steps. Belair went back to Asuka and hit her with the K.O.D. onto the announce table. Charlotte got to her feet. Belair grabbed Charlotte and gave her a K.O.D. onto Asuka and the announce table. Belair stood on the table and celebrated over Asuka and Charlotte.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s really disappointing. I had a feeling this wasn’t going to have a real finish when I saw what time it was and the fact that Belair was at ringside. It felt even more that this wouldn’t have a finish when they struggled to get out of the box. Just a shame that’s the way this went. I was really hoping we would get a solid match between the two before the Belair interference, or even a clean finish before we moved on to something else. I wonder if they will add the triple threat to tomorrow’s show or if they’ll drag this out until Summerslam. My bet is on the latter.)

-They showed another Bloodline video recap. This time it was Solo Sikoa’s attack on Jimmy four weeks ago. They showed a graphic for the face to face segment and Cole hyped it for after the break. [c]

-They showed post card shots of the U.K. Cole and Barrett hyped Money in the Bank for tomorrow. First they mentioned Finn Balor against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title. They then moved to the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches. Then they previewed the Women’s Tag Team title match before they moved to Gunther against Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental title. They mentioned the Bloodline Civil War match, then finished with Cody Rhodes against Dominik Mysterio. Cole called Rhodes against Dominik the main event and he said it was massive.

-Roman Reigns made his entrance with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Cole touted Reigns’ title reign at 1,034 days. Cole called Reigns the most dominant champion of the modern era. Reigns posed as pyro exploded overhead. As Reigns made his entrance they showed the graphic for the face to face again. Cole said the Civil War could begin tonight on Smackdown. Reigns walked up the steps as Heyman followed. Reigns posed on the apron for the crowd. Reigns posed again as pyro exploded once more. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Edge on the Grayson Waller Effect next week on Smackdown. They also announced Sheamus against Theory for the United States title and Karrion Kross against A.J. Styles. Cole said the show will be in Madison Square Garden.

-Reigns stood in the center of the ring flanked by Heyman and Sikoa. Reigns extended his hand and Heyman gave him a mic. Reigns smirked into the camera and paused. Reigns then asked London to acknowledge him. He was met with a loud mixed reaction. Reigns said that for a long time, maybe two years, he’s allowed the Bloodline and his cousins to come out and say that they’re the ones. Reigns said the truth is, they’re not the ones, and he’s the one. Reigns called himself the only one. Reigns said everyone thinks he’s arrogant, but he is the best, the greatest of all time, and the Tribal Chief. Reigns said he’s the only one who cares about his cousins and loves the Usos. He said he’s the only one who’s given them opportunities and lifted them up into the promised land. The crowd booed. Reigns paused. Reigns said family that betrays you sucks. He said the most important thing is, he’s the only one in the family that wants to give the Usos a second chance. He said it’s like fathering his children. Reigns said he will give his cousins an infinite amount of chances, but they have to come out, acknowledge Reigns, apologize, and move on.

-The Usos’ music played and they made their entrance to a loud ovation. Cole called Reigns a narcissist. Jimmy had a mic. He said he thinks Reigns has everything twisted. Jimmy asked Jey if he thought they were trying to get back in. Jimmy said they’re past acknowledging and past apologizing. Jimmy said they’re all about consequences. Jimmy asked if Reigns knows what happens if he loses as the family has been talking. Jey asked Jimmy the last time Reigns got pinned. Jimmy said three years ago. Jey asked Jimmy when Reigns is going to get pinned again. Jimmy said tomorrow night. Jey said that when Reigns loses, he won’t be Tribal Chief anymore. Jey and Jimmy said they don’t want to be Tribal Chief. Jey and Jimmy said they know who will be Tribal Chief, even though he’s tripping. They said he has their vote. The crowd chanted for Sikoa. Sikoa and Reigns looked at each other. Reigns thought it over then told the Usos to shut their mouth. Reigns asked if they thought it was a game. Jey got on the apron. Reigns got in Jey’s face. Reigns said they Jey is nothing without him. Jey shoved Reigns’ face. Jimmy hit Reigns with a superkick. Sikoa went after Jimmy and they brawled on the outside. Jey took down Reigns in the ring and beat on him. Security hit the ring and Jey took them out. Reigns hit Jey with a Superman Punch. Reigns got out of the ring and tossed security out of the way. Reigns through Jimmy into the apron. Jey dove from the ring and took out Reigns and Sikoa. Cole said the Civil War will continue tomorrow at Money in the Bank.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Strong closing segment to get us to Money in the Bank. I didn’t expect much out of this with the PLE tomorrow, but they added yet another new wrinkle with a new Tribal Chief being elected if Reigns loses. Even if the loss isn’t tomorrow, they’ve planted the seed for down the road when Reigns does lose. Whenever that may be. Anyway, everyone looked strong here. I’m glad the Usos got away from the Uso-isms they went back to last week, but I don’t like that they brought back the old shirt. They need a new schtick to show that they’ve grown after everything that’s happened in the Bloodline. I’m excited for the show tomorrow. I think Reigns and Sikoa will get the win, but there’s a possibility that Jey turns back to the Bloodline and there’s another possibility that they do a screwy finish that leads to some sort of triple threat title match at Summerslam. I think the safe bet is Reigns and Sikoa getting the win, injuring Jimmy in the process. This would allow Main Event Jey to re-emerge and challenge Reigns at Summerslam. We’ll see. Regardless, it will be interesting and worth watching.)