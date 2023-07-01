Drew McIntyre returns at Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank PLE in London and confronted Gunther.

Gunther defeated Matt Riddle to retain his Intercontinental Championship and as he celebrated in the ring, McIntyre’s music hit and he walked to the ring to a loud and positive response form the 02 Arena crowd. McIntyre and Gunther stared each other down in the middle of the ring until Gunther pushed McIntyre away from him. McIntyre responded and hit Gunther with a headbutt before nailing him with a Claymore.

McIntyre has not been on WWE television since losing to Gunther in a triple threat match at WrestleMania with the IC title on the line. Sheamus was the other participant in that match.

McIntyre reportedly has not come to an agreement with WWE on a new contract. His current deal reportedly ends next year. McIntyre is a former WWE Champion.

