New champions crowned at Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

During the Money in the Bank PLE event in the 02 Arena in London, Morgan and Rodriguez were on the verge of losing with Morgan beaten down and attempting to crawl to a corner without her partner. As Ronda Rousey stalked Morgan, her partner Shayna Baszler, attacked her from behind and laid her out in the ring.

After, Baszler left the ring and both Rodriguez and Morgan hit Rousey with their individual finisher. Morgan then pinned Rousey for the win.

