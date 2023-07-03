FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Former Creative Team Member DeJoseph talks about planning Rated R Superstar sex show with Edge & Lita, McMahon family drama, Bryan’s push, Henry behind scenes, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-21-2013), with ex-WWE Creative Team member Chris DeJoseph (a/k/a Big Dick Johnson) who talked about current events in WWE including Daniel Bryan’s push, Mark Henry behind the scenes, the Prime Time Players, Miz’s awful persona right now, the weird McMahon family drama on TV, the USA Network-WWE dynamic, Daniel Bryan, and much more. Also, insight into the planning and execution of the Rated R Superstar sex show with Edge and Lita.
