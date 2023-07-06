FREE PODCAST 7/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland talk Wrestling Revolver’s Naito Takes Dayton from 2018 including Naito vs. Elgin, Strickland vs. Lee, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland gaze backwards to February 2018 and Wrestling Revolver’s Naito Takes Dayton. Yes, once upon a time Tetsuya Naito main evented an independent wrestling show in Dayton, Ohio, and Justin and Chris were there. Now, with five years of hindsight, they re-examine the show – what worked then, what is a lot better now, wrestlers who became big names after the show, the weirdest, longest comedy match in history, and much more with matches including Naito vs. Michael Elgin, MJF in a wild six-way, Jessica Havok vs. Shotzi Blackheart, and Trevor Lee vs. Shane Strickland. For VIP listeners, they come back to 2023 and Central States Wrestling, for two exciting title matches – friend-of-show Dak Draper vs. One Called Manders and Kenny Alfonso vs. Jeremy Wyatt.

