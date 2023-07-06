WWE Smackdown 7/7 Preview & Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown this week will see Roman Reigns in Tribal Court following Money in the Bank.

When: Friday, July 7, 2023

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 7/7 Match Card

“Trial of The Tribal Chief” – Reigns goes to Tribal Court

Edge on “The Grayson Waller Effect”

Sheamus vs. Austin Theory

Karrion Kross vs. A.J. Styles

