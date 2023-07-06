WWE Smackdown 7/7 Preview & Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Smackdown this week will see Roman Reigns in Tribal Court following Money in the Bank.
When: Friday, July 7, 2023
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 7/7 Match Card
- “Trial of The Tribal Chief” – Reigns goes to Tribal Court
- Edge on “The Grayson Waller Effect”
- Sheamus vs. Austin Theory
- Karrion Kross vs. A.J. Styles
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: 6/30 WWE Smackdown TV Results
Leave a Reply