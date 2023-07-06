VIP AUDIO 7/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): MJF-Cole skits, Collision’s falling viewership, Bloodline, Dominik vs.Seth, New Japan Strong, TV reviews, UFC (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including latest with The Bloodline, the latest with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes and autographs, and more.

Review of NXT on USA post-Gold Rush including NXT Underground.

Reaction to the Collision episode 3 ratings and what it indicates.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the MJF-Adam Cole segment.

Analysis of the latest New Japan Strong events.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s UFC event.

