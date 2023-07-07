FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Can Collision be saved? Are MJF-Cole comedy skits example of what’s holding back AEW? Plus Bloodline, Dominik-Seth, New Japan, TV reviews, UFC (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including latest with The Bloodline, the latest with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes and autographs, and more.

Review of NXT on USA post-Gold Rush including NXT Underground.

Reaction to the Collision episode 3 ratings and what it indicates.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the MJF-Adam Cole segment.

Analysis of the latest New Japan Strong events.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s UFC event.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO