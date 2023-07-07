FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Can Collision be saved? Are MJF-Cole comedy skits example of what’s holding back AEW? Plus Bloodline, Dominik-Seth, New Japan, TV reviews, UFC (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including latest with The Bloodline, the latest with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes and autographs, and more.
- Review of NXT on USA post-Gold Rush including NXT Underground.
- Reaction to the Collision episode 3 ratings and what it indicates.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the MJF-Adam Cole segment.
- Analysis of the latest New Japan Strong events.
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s UFC event.
