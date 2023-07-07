VIP AUDIO 7/6 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Is Reigns a WWE Mt. Rushmore candidate, Droz, Adrian Adonis, NWA Title belt retainer, Owen, AEW announcers, Forbiden Door, AEW refs, Joe-Punk, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Are Todd’s new kittens the biggest heels in pro wrestling right now?

Reflecting on Darren Drozdov’s career and paralysis accident

Comparing Kevin Kelly & Nigel McGuinness to Excalibur & Taz

What kind of career would Owen Hart have had if he didn’t die when he did?

What’s the story with the NWA Champions paying a retainer when they took possession of the belt, including Ric Flair in the Jim Herd dispute.

Is Minneapolis a good host city for WrestleMania, and was John Cena trying to gain leverage with his speech in London?

Are dominant champions who lose via surprise better than losing via a slow downfall?

Thoughts on the direction of New Japan Strong and should there be Strong-specific ttles?

MLW’s position in the wrestling industry

The Dustin Poirier and Justin Gasethje fight for the BMF belt.

Thoughts on the career of Adrian Adonis.

Didn’t Forbidden Door damage the AEW World Title and IWGP Title?

Rebooking the AEW World Champions from AEW’s inception

Who would be the best candidate in AEW for a 1,000 day title reign?

What is your priority list for pro wrestling shows?

Are pro wrestling fans more obsessed with ratings than reality TV show viewers?

American Gladiators documentaries and did that series draw pro wrestling fans back in the day?

Would Dominik Mysterio be a total flop in AEW?

Does a wrestler’s total five-star ratings define their greatness?

Does the return of Underground highlight the genius of Shane McMahon?

Thoughts on Tony D’Angelo’s storyline in NXT.

Does Rick Knox ruin every AEW match he’s part of?

Is Rampage being promoted harder than Collision this week?

Is Roman Reigns already a Mt. Rushmore of WWE candidate? If not, what does he need to do to get there? Is Reigns having the greatest heel run in WWE history?

Should AEW have done more to promote the C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe match given it’s rich history and available footage?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO