VIP AUDIO 7/6 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Is Reigns a WWE Mt. Rushmore candidate, Droz, Adrian Adonis, NWA Title belt retainer, Owen, AEW announcers, Forbiden Door, AEW refs, Joe-Punk, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Are Todd’s new kittens the biggest heels in pro wrestling right now?
- Reflecting on Darren Drozdov’s career and paralysis accident
- Comparing Kevin Kelly & Nigel McGuinness to Excalibur & Taz
- What kind of career would Owen Hart have had if he didn’t die when he did?
- What’s the story with the NWA Champions paying a retainer when they took possession of the belt, including Ric Flair in the Jim Herd dispute.
- Is Minneapolis a good host city for WrestleMania, and was John Cena trying to gain leverage with his speech in London?
- Are dominant champions who lose via surprise better than losing via a slow downfall?
- Thoughts on the direction of New Japan Strong and should there be Strong-specific ttles?
- MLW’s position in the wrestling industry
- The Dustin Poirier and Justin Gasethje fight for the BMF belt.
- Thoughts on the career of Adrian Adonis.
- Didn’t Forbidden Door damage the AEW World Title and IWGP Title?
- Rebooking the AEW World Champions from AEW’s inception
- Who would be the best candidate in AEW for a 1,000 day title reign?
- What is your priority list for pro wrestling shows?
- Are pro wrestling fans more obsessed with ratings than reality TV show viewers?
- American Gladiators documentaries and did that series draw pro wrestling fans back in the day?
- Would Dominik Mysterio be a total flop in AEW?
- Does a wrestler’s total five-star ratings define their greatness?
- Does the return of Underground highlight the genius of Shane McMahon?
- Thoughts on Tony D’Angelo’s storyline in NXT.
- Does Rick Knox ruin every AEW match he’s part of?
- Is Rampage being promoted harder than Collision this week?
- Is Roman Reigns already a Mt. Rushmore of WWE candidate? If not, what does he need to do to get there? Is Reigns having the greatest heel run in WWE history?
- Should AEW have done more to promote the C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe match given it’s rich history and available footage?
