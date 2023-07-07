FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk Rusev-Styles, Bryan-Kane, Pancake Contest, Ellsworth vs. Asuka, Live Callers, On-Site Report, Mailbag (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss Smackdown five years ago this week (7-4-2023). Topics included Daniel Bryan bringing up his rocky past with Kane, the next step in the Rusev-A.J. Styles build, James Ellsworth vs. Asuka in an inter-gender match, and more including theories on why Smackdown is better than Raw. The show features live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent detailing what happened off-air in Omaha.
